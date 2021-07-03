Baseball bat attack in south Kearney has man facing prison time

KEARNEY — A judge has found a Kearney man guilty of hitting another man in the head with a baseball bat.

Devon Bridges, 22, pleaded no contest to felony first-degree assault in Buffalo County District Court. In exchange for his pleas, charges of using a deadly weapon to commit a felony and felony terroristic threats were dismissed.

Judge Ryan Carson accepted his plea and ordered the Nebraska Probation Department to do a presentence investigation. Findings of that report — including background information on a defendant, family and criminal history, employment record and a substance abuse evaluation — will help Carson issue an appropriate sentence, which is scheduled in August.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sept. 25 paramedics from CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 200 block of East Eighth Street for a man who had been hit in the head with a baseball bat. Two other people then kicked the alleged victim after he fell to the ground.

When police arrived they found the man surrounded by several people, seated against a car, semi-conscious and bleeding from the left side of his head. Bridges also was accused of threatening to hit a second man with the bat if he tried to help the alleged victim.