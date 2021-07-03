Baseball bat attack in south Kearney has man facing prison time

KEARNEY — A judge has found a Kearney man guilty of hitting another man in the head with a baseball bat.
Devon Bridges, 22, pleaded no contest to felony first-degree assault in Buffalo County District Court. In exchange for his pleas, charges of using a deadly weapon to commit a felony and felony terroristic threats were dismissed.
Judge Ryan Carson accepted his plea and ordered the Nebraska Probation Department to do a presentence investigation. Findings of that report — including background information on a defendant, family and criminal history, employment record and a substance abuse evaluation — will help Carson issue an appropriate sentence, which is scheduled in August.
Around 11:30 p.m. Sept. 25 paramedics from CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 200 block of East Eighth Street for a man who had been hit in the head with a baseball bat. Two other people then kicked the alleged victim after he fell to the ground.
When police arrived they found the man surrounded by several people, seated against a car, semi-conscious and bleeding from the left side of his head. Bridges also was accused of threatening to hit a second man with the bat if he tried to help the alleged victim.
Two other people also reportedly kicked the victim after he fell to the ground. After the attack Bridges fled the scene before emergency personnel arrived.
Records indicate earlier in the night the victim went to Bridges’ apartment where he was “banging on the door and causing issues,” although Bridges wasn’t home. Bridges was called about the victim being at his apartment, and returned home a short time later, and grabbed what witnesses described as mid-length silver baseball bat.
Witnesses told police they saw Bridges run back to the apartment with the bat. Police got permission to search Bridges’ apartment where they located a mid-length silver baseball bat and a red metal baseball bat.
Bridges was identified as the attacker and taken into custody.