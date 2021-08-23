 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baseball attack nets man four years probation, classes, counseling
0 Comments
top story

Baseball attack nets man four years probation, classes, counseling

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — A Kearney man must complete an anger management class after hitting a man in the head with a baseball bat.

The class is part of a four-year probationary sentence Devon Bridges, 22, of Kearney received Friday in Buffalo County District Court for felony first-degree assault. Under the standard conditions of his probation Bridges must complete the Community Based Intervention program that includes classes in family ties, peer relationships, crime/victim empathy and a cognitive group.

He must complete treatment programs in individual counseling, including anger management, and obtain his GED. Judge Ryan Carson gave him 275 days credit for time already served.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Around 11:30 p.m. Sept. 25 paramedics from CHI Health Good Samaritan were called to an apartment complex in the 200 block of East Eighth Street for a man who had been hit in the head with a baseball bat. When police arrived they found the man surrounded by several people, seated against a car, semiconscious and bleeding from the left side of his head.

Bridges was identified as a possible suspect, and also was accused of threatening to hit a second man with the bat if he tried to help the alleged victim. Bridges fled the scene before emergency personnel arrived.

Records indicate earlier in the night the victim went to Bridges’ apartment where he was banging on the door and “causing issues,” although Bridges wasn’t home. Bridges was called about the victim being at his apartment, and returned home a short time later, and grabbed what witnesses described as mid-length silver baseball bat.

Witnesses told police they saw Bridges run back to the apartment with the bat. Police got permission to search Bridges’ apartment where they located a mid-length silver baseball bat and a red metal baseball bat.

Bridges later was arrested.

Devon Bridges

Devon Bridges
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ikea to start selling renewable energy to homes in Sweden

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News