Baseball attack nets man four years probation, classes, counseling

KEARNEY — A Kearney man must complete an anger management class after hitting a man in the head with a baseball bat.

The class is part of a four-year probationary sentence Devon Bridges, 22, of Kearney received Friday in Buffalo County District Court for felony first-degree assault. Under the standard conditions of his probation Bridges must complete the Community Based Intervention program that includes classes in family ties, peer relationships, crime/victim empathy and a cognitive group.

He must complete treatment programs in individual counseling, including anger management, and obtain his GED. Judge Ryan Carson gave him 275 days credit for time already served.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sept. 25 paramedics from CHI Health Good Samaritan were called to an apartment complex in the 200 block of East Eighth Street for a man who had been hit in the head with a baseball bat. When police arrived they found the man surrounded by several people, seated against a car, semiconscious and bleeding from the left side of his head.

Bridges was identified as a possible suspect, and also was accused of threatening to hit a second man with the bat if he tried to help the alleged victim. Bridges fled the scene before emergency personnel arrived.