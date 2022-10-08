Barney Financial Services in Kearney hires Jessica Kollars

KEARNEY — Jessica Kollars is the newest full-time member of the Barney Financial Services team in Kearney. Kollars joined the firm as a client services assistant and will focus on ensuring that clients receive the highest level of care and attention.

“After more than 11 years in management, I am excited to join Barney Financial Services. I look forward to helping our clients achieve their financial goals,” Kollars said.

“We are thrilled to have Jessica join our team,” said Emily Jameson. “Our clients will appreciate her attention to detail, accuracy and her genuine concern for their overall wellbeing.”

Jessica holds a degree in finance from UNK.

Barney Financial Services is celebrating 25 years of providing comprehensive financial planning and investment management services.