Barney Financial celebrates 25 years in Kearney

KEARNEY — Ronald Eckloff, Emily Jameson and the team at Barney Financial Services are celebrating their 25th anniversary of business.

Through the past few years, Barney Financial has grown to include a team of seven full-time employees providing comprehensive financial services in the areas of retirement planning and investment management.

Eckloff and Jameson both hold certified financial planner designations and are members of the Financial Planning Association. Eckloff is also a behavioral financial advisor and a certified kingdom advisor.

Eckloff has been active in the Kearney community through his leadership roles in the Kearney YMCA Board, Kearney Evangelical Free Church, CHI Good Samaritan Foundation Board and Buffalo County CASA.

Jameson is active in the Kearney Young Professionals Network, a local chapter of Business Network International (BNI), Kearney Evangelical Free Church, the Kearney YMCA and has served on the board of the Kearney Area Children’s Museum.

“On behalf of everyone at Barney Financial, we would like to thank our clients, as we never would have met this milestone without their loyalty. It has truly been an honor to serve our clients for the last 25 years, and we look forward to continuing to help them use their God-given resources in the best way possible for many years to come,” Eckloff said.