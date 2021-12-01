Barbershoppers, friends will help CASA, UNK with December 12 concert

KEARNEY — The Kearney Area 1733 Barbershop Chorus and Friends will perform a benefit Christmas concert for the Court-Appointed Special Advocates program for children at 2 p.m. Dec. 12 in the University of Nebraska at Kearney Fine Arts Recital Hall.
The performance also will benefit the UNK Vocal Music Department’s scholarships fund.
The show will include many favorite Christmas carols and songs performed by choruses, quartets, vocal and instrumental ensembles, solos and duets.
Concert organizers also intend to incorporate some audience participation.
Admission is free, but benefit organizers invite concertgoers to make donations to CASA and the UNK Music Department
