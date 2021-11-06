Bar soap and bar music take top prizes during UNK’s Big Idea contest

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Blythe wondered: Why can’t we use a bar of soap like the good old days?

Because his wife didn’t want the mess.

The compromise is a dispenser that contains a bar of soap and a mechanism that shreds it like cheese. When a user slides the grater, they get flakes of soap that “make you work for the lather.”

Along with reducing the amount of wasted product, Blythe noted that using bars of soap is significantly cheaper and more environmentally friendly than purchasing plastic bottles.

With a patent pending, they recently promoted their product at the National Hardware Show in Las Vegas.

“It went really well. I’ve had some big box stores that are very interested,” said Blythe, a UNK senior studying geography-GIS with a biology minor.

Blythe and his wife are currently working with an engineer to make “a few tweaks” before they send the prototype out for testing. They haven’t decided whether to license the product or sell it themselves.

“I have a lot of people who have expressed interest in wanting it already,” said Blythe, who expects each Grate to retail for $30 to $50.