Bands to march on Minden for Bandfest

MINDEN — Forty bands will compete at the 32nd annual Minden Bandfest Saturday in Minden.

Sponsored by the Minden Chamber of Commerce, the parade and field competition attract bands from across central Nebraska, with 40 bands planning to make the trip to Minden this year.

The 1 p.m. parade will feature the bands marching along Brown Avenue. The judges are located at Fourth and Brown. The contest uses a three-judge scoring system. They will judge in three areas: marching, music and overall general effect.

This year's judges are Dave Klein of Kearney, Janet Palmer of Holdrege and Dr. Gary Davis of Kearney.

"The best seats in the house are along that Brown Avenue stretch, so I would recommend those coming into town follow the Highway 10 detour and then approach the parade from the east, between First and Fifth," said Todd Jensen, organizer of Bandfest.

Parade awards will be presented prior to the field competition at 3 p.m. at Kuper Field. There is an admission fee at the field of $4 for adults and $2 for students.

Ten bands will compete at the field, which gives those bands a final tune-up before the state field marching competition the following week.

Field competition gives the bands the opportunity to show their repertoire, coordination of drill to the music, the use of contrasts, special effects and auxiliary units, Jensen said.

Bands from the Kearney area participating in Bandfest are:

Parade

Junior High — Arapahoe, Holdrege and Minden

Class D — Overton, Pleasanton, Wilcox-Hildreth, Litchfield, Eustis-Farnam, Loup City, Elm Creek, Axtell, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller and Arapahoe

Class C — Gibbon, Amherst and Alma

Class B — Cozad, Broken Bow, Kearney Catholic and Minden

Field

Loup City, Cozad, Holdrege, Kearney Catholic and Minden