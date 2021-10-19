 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bands show up to compete at Minden Bandfest
0 Comments
top story

Bands show up to compete at Minden Bandfest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Minden High School marching band

The Minden High School marching band performs Saturday during Minden Bandfest. Minden High School received a superior rating for their performance in the parade and field competitions.

 Cindy Ramsey, Minden Courier

MINDEN — The 31st annual Minden Bandfest was held Saturday.

The event was sponsored by the Minden Chamber of Commerce. Forty-two teams registered for the parade event and 12 for the field competition. It was the most bands to ever compete in Bandfest.

Results for area bands are:

Junior High

Arapahoe Junior High — Excellent

Minden — Superior

Class D

Wilcox-Hildreth — Excellent

Overton — Excellent

Pleasanton — Superior

Litchfield — Superior

Eustis-Farnam — Superior

Axtell — Excellent

Arapahoe — Superior

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller — Superior

Axtell marching band

The Axtell marching band received an excellent rating Saturday at the 31st annual Minden Bandfest. Forty-two teams participated in the parade at Minden.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Class C

Gibbon — Excellent

Amherst — Superior

Elm Creek — Excellent

Loup City — Excellent

Alma — Superior

Class B

Broken Bow — Superior

Kearney Catholic — Superior

Cozad — Superior

Minden — Superior

Bella Reed

Minden drum major Bella Reed leads the band Saturday at the 31st annual Minden Bandfest.

Field

Loup City — Good

Kearney Catholic — Superior

Cozad — Excellent

Minden — Superior

Lilly Buntemeyer

Lilly Buntemeyer plays the clarinet with the Minden band Saturday at the Minden Bandfest.
0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What does Lake Mead’s drought mean for the West?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News