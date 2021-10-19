Bands show up to compete at Minden Bandfest

MINDEN — The 31st annual Minden Bandfest was held Saturday.
The event was sponsored by the Minden Chamber of Commerce. Forty-two teams registered for the parade event and 12 for the field competition. It was the most bands to ever compete in Bandfest.
Results for area bands are:
Junior High
Arapahoe Junior High — Excellent
Minden — Superior
Class D
Wilcox-Hildreth — Excellent
Overton — Excellent
Pleasanton — Superior
Litchfield — Superior
Eustis-Farnam — Superior
Axtell — Excellent
Arapahoe — Superior
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller — Superior
Class C
Gibbon — Excellent
Amherst — Superior
Elm Creek — Excellent
Loup City — Excellent
Alma — Superior