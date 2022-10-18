 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bands, large and small, find success at Minden's Bandfest

Bella Reed

Minden drum major Bella Reed leads the band at the 31st annual Minden Bandfest. This year’s 32nd annual Minden Bandfest brought in 41 bands.

 CINDY RAMSEY, MINDEN COURIER

MINDEN — Forty-one bands competed this weekend at the 32nd annual Minden Bandfest.

Sponsored by the Minden Chamber of Commerce, junior high and high school bands from across Nebraska took part in the band competition Saturday in Minden. Bands ranged in size of less than 10 students to more than 155 members, said Todd Jensen, organizer of Bandfest.

“Beautiful fall weather provided an excellent backdrop to a fantastic day … and a number of people lined the route to watch. It’s all about the bands, and so it’s a great opportunity for them to take the spotlight and show their work,” Jensen said.

Bands are judged in three areas: general effect, 30 points; music, 40 points; and marching, 30 points. Each band receives a rating of superior, 80 or more points; excellent, 60-79 points; or good, 40-59 points. All bands receiving a superior rating are awarded a trophy. This year’s judges were Janet Palmer, Holdrege; Dave Klein, Kearney; and Dr. Gary Davis, Kearney.

Minden High School marching band

The Minden High School marching band performed Saturday during Minden Bandfest. The band received a superior rating in the parade and field competition. 

“A favorite time for me is when you have that excited roar from the students in the stands when I’m handing out their trophy. You know they worked for it. That makes our day for sure,” Jensen said.

Results from Kearney-area bands are:

Parade

Junior High — Arapahoe, excellent; Holdrege, superior; Minden, superior

Class D — Overton, excellent; Pleasanton, excellent; Wilcox-Hildreth, excellent; Litchfield, superior; Eustis-Farnam, superior; Loup City, excellent; Elm Creek, superior; Axtell, superior; Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, superior; Arapahoe, excellent

Class C — Gibbon, excellent; Amherst, superior; Alma, superior

Class B — Cozad, excellent; Broken Bow, superior; Kearney Catholic, superior; Minden, superior

Field

Loup City, good; Cozad, excellent; Holdrege, superior; Kearney Catholic, superior; Minden, superior

