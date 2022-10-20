Band parents get moment in spotlight during State Marching Band Competition

KEARNEY — Throughout the marching band season, the bands’ pit crew — a group of parents and volunteers — are behind the scenes, supporting the band in whatever they need.

Whether it’s moving the front ensemble’s equipment on and off the field during field performances or ensuring each band member’s uniform is in top shape, they do all they can to ensure the band can put on the best show.

But at the 37th annual Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Marching Band Competition, the pit crews have their own moment in the spotlight.

Over 6,500 spectators and students will converge on Kearney for the State Marching Band Competition starting at 2 p.m. Saturday at Kearney High School. The NSBA selects three sites in Nebraska to host the event each year. This is the fifth year in a row that KHS has been chosen to host the event.

When the competition began in Kearney, KHS Director of Bands Nathan Lefeber and longtime KHS band parents Scott Murrish and Ed Uden had an idea of a way to entertain the crowds between the bands’ performances and the awards ceremony.

“We’ve gone to a lot of competitions over the years, and all the bands compete and then there’s this dead time that the crowd is just sitting there trying to entertain themselves until the awards. We’re like, ‘We should do something fun between the bands competing and awards,’” Uden said. “We thought, ‘Let’s do something with the pit crews.’”

They decided to organize a Pit Crew Olympics. Each school is invited to put together one or multiple teams to compete in a race with various obstacles. Since the Olympics began, friendly rivalries have formed, and the pit crews have taken extra steps to make the races entertaining.

“We have a great time with it. It’s fun seeing the other schools really get into it. Some schools come with Viking helmets. Last year we had a school come with costumes on,” Ed said.

The obstacles typically change each year, but in the past, they have had a slalom with xylophones, stacking bass drum cases, sprinting with a sousaphone case and spinning color guard flags. Two rounds of the Olympics are held, and the fastest teams bring home a trophy. It is just one more way for the bands’ supporters to show their pride for their team.

“These kids are just like football, basketball, volleyball (players). They’re out at six o’clock in the morning getting ready ... rain or shine, snow or sun. They’re going after it. ... It’s athletic, it’s dramatic, it’s musical, it's lyrical and sometimes poetic,” Murrish said. “People appreciate the sport and the athleticism and the musicality of what this is in such a fabulous way. The Band Pit Crew Olympics is just a little bit of an icing on the cake, fun thing that we can do celebrate what all the band family has done.”

After months of competitions, the Pit Crew Olympics allow the band members to cheer on their parents and volunteers who have supported them all season.

“I enjoy the camaraderie with the other schools and all that. One of the funnest things is watching the kids — the band — cheer on their pit crew. That band, they’re just going all out cheering on their pit crew. It is a blast,” Uden said.