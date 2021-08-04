Bad internet may cause Nebraska kids to ditch state, panelists warn during Kearney summit

KEARNEY — The challenge of getting broadband internet to rural and urban Nebraskans can be summed up in three words: time, quality, cost.
There’s great pressure to build the network immediately, but that requires a mountain of money, and, if the service isn’t good enough for major employers or for young Nebraskans, what then?
Those were among the concerns aired by panelists who shared their thoughts and experiences with the new frontier of high speed internet during a crowded breakout session at Wednesday’s Ag and Economic Development Summit in Kearney.
About 90 participants attended the broadband discussion. More than 500 agricultural, business and civic leaders from across Nebraska and around the globe gathered for the summit at the Younes Conference Center. They discussed topics that included revitalizing North Omaha, fostering tech startup companies, protecting private property, attracting foreign investment and doing business with communist China.
Growing and maintaining Nebraska’s strong economy was the centerpiece of the summit, and it was at the heart of the broadband discussion.
In rural Nebraska, broadband internet opens the door to new business opportunities, telehealth services and education, and it could help retain young people who otherwise might leave Nebraska if they must put up with substandard broadband service.
In Omaha, quality broadband is the difference between retaining major employers or losing them, said Anthony Goins of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. He said Omaha faced the potential loss of Blue Cross Blue Shield after the pandemic when the health insurance company discovered employees could work from home and still perform many necessary functions.
Panelist state Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson said the federal CARES Act contains seed money for local broadband systems, but he said pooling resources with city-county partnerships could stretch local dollars. Friesen said it’s estimated that building an effective broadband network in Nebraska could cost $4 billion to $5 billion.
The lawmaker said that nationally, $65 billion in federal money is allocated to build networks. That sum doesn’t include operating costs.
The Nebraska Legislature has allocated $20 million per year to expand broadband.
Panelist Todd Foje of Great Plains Communication said his broadband business is hamstrung by the same labor shortages that are hobbling other industries. He’s planning two years in advance to install new systems, but the tight labor market means he has just a handful of crews when theres’s work enough for twice or three times that volume.
Panelist Jason Kvols runs a confinement swine operation in the rolling hills near Laurel in northeast Nebraska. He said his internet isn’t interrupted, but for $140 per month, he’s not getting the quality he desires.
“You might have quality internet, but can’t afford it, Kvols said. “Cost is the big question everybody has. The challenge isn’t just accessibility.”
Questions from the floor involved how to keep broadband providers accountable, whether it’s possible to develop a statewide strategy to build a broadband network, and measuring the negative effect of young Nebraskans leaving the state because of substandard internet.
“Our young people are not staying in their communities unless we fix this,” Goins said. “This is a mission critical topic. What is your strategic plan to take care of the community?”