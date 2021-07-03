Back at It: Peeling off the pandemic pounds

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On July 19, the 21-year-old center will close for two weeks for a $750,000 renovation, paid for by an anonymous donor. Work will included repainting walls, new cardio and weight equipment, new furniture, a newly redesigned lobby and improvements to the Turttle pool. It will re-open Aug. 2. A grand re-opening will be held later this summer.

YMCA: new faces

For the Kearney Family YMCA, which reopened May 18, 2020, “COVID was an eye-opener,” Nelson said. Although membership dropped, “now we’re seeing more new faces, people we’ve never seen before,” he said.

Under Executive Director Ray Longoria, new programs have been rolled out, such as adaptive basketball for young people with special needs, and creative arts classes in piano, guitar and ukelele.

“Maybe it was time to change a little bit, to see what people want to try and do,” Nelson said. “Having new people is extremely encouraging, and of course regular members are, too. When you don’t see people for a full year, you really appreciate it when they come back.”

“It’s so refreshing to see new faces. As much as you love old faces, we love seeing new faces and having the opportunity to encourage them on their journey as well,” Nelson said.