Back at It: Peeling off the pandemic pounds

KEARNEY — It’s time to get back on track.
The running track. The stationery bike. The weights. The pool.
With COVID-19 declining, people who nibbled too many chips and cookies sitting home during the pandemic see sagging tummies and wider waistlines and realize it’s time to shape up.
Gyms and fitness centers, many of which closed for 10 weeks in spring 2020, are working hard to bounce back, too.
“It was an interesting year,” Dillon Nelson, the membership services manager at the Kearney Family YMCA, said. “Now we’re seeing a little bit of a bounce back.”
In June 2019, the Y had 5,016 members, but that tumbled to 4,238 in June 2020. Now, in June 2021, the Y had gained back just 240 of those.
The CHI Health Good Samaritan Wellness Center echoes that.
“One woman stopped coming for a whole year,” Dustyna Maynard, a fitness instructor and personal trainer, said. “People had health issues. Family members were sick. Kids were out of school. People had to take care of other people.”
Before the pandemic, the center had 1,800 members, but that figure tumbled to 1,450 in 2020, a drop of more than 20%. Slowly, members are returning; it had 1,477 members as of this week.
It’s not easy getting off the couch. As muscles get flabby, so does resolve.
Wellness Center: slow reawakening
Although doors reopened at Good Sam’s Wellness Center on May 25, 2020, people have been slow to return and resume their fitness routines.
“A lot of members took too much time off,” fitness instructor Janis Clinebell said.
There were exceptions; a stalwart group of five showed up religiously as soon as classes resumed, Clinebell said. “And within the past three or four months, since the vaccine became widely available, we’ve seen a lot more people.”
Still, old pandemic habits are hard to break. In an early morning class this past Monday, just seven people showed up, but Clinebell predicted that at least three more would show up for Wednesday’s class.
“People don’t show up on Mondays, but on Wednesday, classes are full,” she said.
Maynard, who leads classes in cycling and tai chi, said many older members did not come back until they had been vaccinated this spring. Unfortunately, “people lose muscle tone as they get out of the routine,” she said.
Kylee Schmit, the center’s manager, said the center worked hard to keep members healthy. Masks were required. Along with deep cleaning, the center switched to stronger hospital-grade wipes to wipe down equipment during COVID, and that could become permanent.
On July 19, the 21-year-old center will close for two weeks for a $750,000 renovation, paid for by an anonymous donor. Work will included repainting walls, new cardio and weight equipment, new furniture, a newly redesigned lobby and improvements to the Turttle pool. It will re-open Aug. 2. A grand re-opening will be held later this summer.
YMCA: new faces
For the Kearney Family YMCA, which reopened May 18, 2020, “COVID was an eye-opener,” Nelson said. Although membership dropped, “now we’re seeing more new faces, people we’ve never seen before,” he said.
Under Executive Director Ray Longoria, new programs have been rolled out, such as adaptive basketball for young people with special needs, and creative arts classes in piano, guitar and ukelele.
“Maybe it was time to change a little bit, to see what people want to try and do,” Nelson said. “Having new people is extremely encouraging, and of course regular members are, too. When you don’t see people for a full year, you really appreciate it when they come back.”
“It’s so refreshing to see new faces. As much as you love old faces, we love seeing new faces and having the opportunity to encourage them on their journey as well,” Nelson said.
The Y has resumed classes for people with Parkinson’s disease, and its Livestrong program for cancer survivors. The diabetes prevention program will return in the fall.
The Y still is taking precautions because of COVID. Lap lane reservations are required for swimmers at the pool. The child care center remains well spaced out.
But the cycling class was recently moved back to its common space, and barriers have been removed throughout the building.
“Some people have not come back yet, and that’s perfectly OK,” Nelson said.
The Y also is offering financial incentives for such members. They can place memberships on hold for just $5 a month, for up to three months, until they feel comfortable returning.
Also, since COVID crunched the finances of many households, the Y offers membership fee assistance, thanks to gifts of donors. It’s also offering free “Beat the Heat” Mondays in July for non-members, starting Monday.
“July is hot. Our space is cool,” Nelson said. “When we were closed in 2020, it was daunting. This building was not meant to be quiet.”
‘We never closed’
Other fitness centers braved COVID in different ways. Kearney Crossfit & Personal Training at 2810 W. 24th St. never officially shut down last year, owner Trevor Brown said.
“My members never got COVID. I believe the healthier the person, the better able they are to stave off any disease, whether it’s heart disease, obesity or whatever. If I get my health in order, that will set me on the road to success in the future. That’s our goal,” he said.
Maggie Stubbs, 68, has belonged to Kearney Crossfit & Personal Training for six years and works out there five days a week.
“I was a little fearful of going into the gym during COVID, so they had at-home workouts,” she said. Last fall, she practically raced back to the facility.
“I didn’t get myself motivated at home. It wasn’t like being here in the building, with music and energy. Crossfit people keep us all energized. I missed all that,” she said.