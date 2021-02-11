Babe Cave wants to make prom-shopping experience as memorable as the dance

KEARNEY — Hello Beautiful Bridal and Formal Wear knows her wedding isn’t the only time a girl wants to make sure she’s wearing the “perfect dress.”
The shop on Central Avenue in downtown Kearney is filled with snow-white options for the big day, but just a few hundred feet south, they have prom dresses in every color of the rainbow, housed in the “Babe Cave.”
Last year, the basement of The Denim Bar Boutique, 2220 Central Ave., was transformed into a space to house just Hello Beautiful’s prom dress selection. It officially opened Nov. 8 and will be open through the spring prom season.
Having moved from La Vista Pointe Mall in north Kearney to downtown on The Bricks, Hello Beautiful had less space to display prom dresses. However, owner Megan Goeke wanted to make sure dance-goers still felt their shopping experience was a memorable one.
“We don’t want shoppers to feel like prom is an afterthought,” said Goeke, who co-owns the business with her sister Jenna Lukasiewicz. “Because prom is a special experience.”
This season, the Babe Cave will have had 500-600 dresses pass through its barn doors, providing teens with plenty of options for their big day.
More than just a place to store all this extra inventory, though, Goeke said they designed the space to fully serve every part of the shopping experience.
In addition to bright lights and fitting rooms to see how the dresses look, the Babe Cave has several photogenic backdrops, unique mirrors and wall designs thoughtfully placed for selfies and group shots.
“We know that prom shoppers are going to be busy on social media, so we wanted to create a space that has a lot of Instagram walls for them, something that’s fun and unique,” Goeke explained.
In one of the dressing rooms, Goeke showed the Hub how they specifically aligned some pieces of wall decor with the mirror in the room to show up should someone take a photo of themselves in the reflection.
Making the space Insta-worthy wasn’t their only challenge, though. Social distancing was also a concern.
With three separate areas, an entryway, large room of dresses and a dressing room area in between, Goeke said they tried to create lots of extra space so many shoppers could be in the Babe Cave at the same time, but still be a safe distance apart.
Goeke also expects the selling season to flow a bit differently, too. Though they’ve sold a few dresses since they opened in November, she said the surge will come closer to spring.
“We do expect that people will probably wait a little longer to shop,” Goeke explained. “They are concerned if their school would have prom, if they purchase too early, so we expect that shopping will occur a little later this year. ... All my friends in this industry are experiencing the same thing.”
Pandemic or no pandemic, though, Hello Beautiful’s advice to shoppers is still the same: “Just try it on.”
“If it looks pretty, try it on,” Goeke said she tells customers, brides or prom-goers. “You never know until you see it for yourself.”