Babe Cave wants to make prom-shopping experience as memorable as the dance

In addition to bright lights and fitting rooms to see how the dresses look, the Babe Cave has several photogenic backdrops, unique mirrors and wall designs thoughtfully placed for selfies and group shots.

“We know that prom shoppers are going to be busy on social media, so we wanted to create a space that has a lot of Instagram walls for them, something that’s fun and unique,” Goeke explained.

In one of the dressing rooms, Goeke showed the Hub how they specifically aligned some pieces of wall decor with the mirror in the room to show up should someone take a photo of themselves in the reflection.

Making the space Insta-worthy wasn’t their only challenge, though. Social distancing was also a concern.

With three separate areas, an entryway, large room of dresses and a dressing room area in between, Goeke said they tried to create lots of extra space so many shoppers could be in the Babe Cave at the same time, but still be a safe distance apart.

Goeke also expects the selling season to flow a bit differently, too. Though they’ve sold a few dresses since they opened in November, she said the surge will come closer to spring.