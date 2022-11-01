B2wins to perform at The Tassel with ukulele, violin

HOLDREGE — It takes Walter and Wagner Caldas about 10 seconds to sound like old friends during a phone call with a reporter.

“Is this Rick? Hey, hello, Rick. This is Walter and Wagner, the B2wins,” Walter said. “How are you doing my friend?”

The brothers talk over the top of each other, bubbling with energy and creativity.

“We play on violin and ukulele, which is very unusual, and we play a variety of pop songs, rock songs,” Walter said. “The nicest part, for me personally, is not only the music, it’s more about the experience because we play, we have fun, we talk to the audience, we ask them questions and, you know, it’s super fun and there’s always a very nice vibe all around.”

They both speak with a beautiful Brazilian accent.

“We play on top of tracks —,” Walter said.

“— and the violin is electric,” Wagner interjected.

“Oh yeah, and it’s really awesome,” Walter continued.

The twins laugh easily during the phone call from their home in Des Moines, Iowa.

Wagner answered a question until Walter started talking.

“You go ahead, Walter,” Wagner laughed.

“We always go to the stage with a mission,” Walter said. “The main mission is to have fun, to laugh and be free. And by us being free, we also give the audience the chance to be who they want to be. Our main mission is to be happy — and just have fun. We want to create a very good memory to send home with the audience.”

B2wins will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Tassel in Holdrege as part of the performing art center’s season. For more information and ticket prices, visit TheTassel.org.

Walter and Wagner grew up in the slums of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“We were very poor,” Walter said. “We lived in a very dangerous place in Rio de Janeiro. We started playing the violin at the age of 11. Our father made violins, but he could not play. So he used my brother and I as guinea pigs, so we could give him feedback about his violins.”

Their father worked as a furniture maker and created toys on the side. He began tinkering with musical instruments, making guitars and violins. After taking off a decade to work as a truck driver, he eventually returned to making and repairing instruments for an orchestra that had sprung up for children living in the slums as a way to keep them off the streets.

In exchange for his services, Walter and Wagner took lessons, studying classical violin. Their teachers asked them to practice three to five hours a day.

“That’s while our friends were playing soccer and flying kites,” Wagner said. “It was a very hard reality for us. We were so serious about music.”

They switched to popular music after hearing the music — and seeing the videos — of Michael Jackson.

“I like the music, but I also liked the way he carried himself on the stage,” Walter said. “I thought, ‘I’ll never see anything else like this.’ The way he danced, of course, seemed so secure. It’s like, okay, we want to do that.”

On stage, B2wins combine music, movement and images to create a compelling experience — even though audiences need a little reassurance that such an unlikely combination of violin and ukulele can produce meaningful music.

“This is one of the hardest selling points for us because when you say violin and ukulele, yeah, audiences make their own idea,” Walter said. “But when you get to the show, you have so much fun because we make a lot of jokes and we create a show where can nothing go wrong on stage; it’s so informal and so relaxed. Anything we do is just part of the show.”

The brothers use the phrase “beyond music” on their website to describe their performances. Another passage on their site says: “For that one hour we are together, you become lost in the moment, forgetting all your worries. We are daring, creative and go out of our way to blow your mind every performance.”

Now living in Iowa, Walter and Wagner understand how music and creativity have changed their lives.

“Art in general, it takes you somewhere, somehow,” Walter writes on his website. “It gave everyone a vision of the world they didn’t have, including me.”

In terms of success, the twins look to a feeling that comes from performing on stage.

“It’s about you being happy doing what you do,” Wagner said. “As long as you’re happy and you’ve got those butterflies in your belly every time before you get on the stage, and everybody is there in the audience, that’s so exciting. It’s like you’re doing what you love and at the same time it makes other people happy. That’s success. You have all those boxes checked. I do what I love, and I love what I do.”

Walter added: “And when you have that part down, the money, well, it’s just —” and he makes a pffft sound before adding, “We don’t worry about it.”