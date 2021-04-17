Axtell's Helia Driscoll taking four experienced dogs to Grand Island Kennel Club show this weekend

AXTELL — When 9-year-old Helia Driscoll moved to the U.S. from South Africa, she missed the sheep, horses and dogs that her grandparents had in South Africa, so her father surprised her with a Golden Retriever. She has never looked back.
This weekend, Driscoll will show three Doberman Pinschers and one Miniature Bull Terrier at the Grand Island Kennel Club Show. She will borrow a neighbor’s van to transport them all. “I normally don’t take that many, but we’ll do a little more fun stuff. Usually I just take two or three to a show in my pickup,” she said.
Driscoll, whose kennel is named Protea Kennel, averages one or two shows a month. “If you are truly showing dogs to get them ranked for top dogs of country, you do every weekend a month, but I average one or two a month. The closest is in Grand Island. The farthest is New York for the Westminster show,” she said.
Lots of research
When Driscoll was in high school, she wanted a dog that shed less than her Golden Retriever, so she did research and bought “something small and cute,” an AKC well-bred Yorkie she named Misty. Misty, now 14, lives with Driscoll’s parents.
“I research everything. I learned the difference between backyard breeders and other people who put real effort into their dogs and raise them with genetics in mind. It’s so important to enhance what dogs were bred for to make the best dog possible,” she said.
In 2016, after Driscoll married her husband John they got a Doberman Pinscher, not only for security on their farm but as a faithful companion, too. “They call Dobermans ‘Velcro dogs.’ You can’t even go to the bathroom without them following you,” she said.
Driscoll researched European breeders and spent $3,000 to import the dog, named Mishka, from Russia. Driscoll then began entering her in shows. The conformation part of shows “is like a beauty pageant. The judge watches the dog move, looks at its structure and compares it to a written breed standard,” she said.
Mishka now has five of the 15 points needed for an AKC championship. Driscoll is proud of that since she is an amateur who is competing against professionals.
Dink and Dredger
Driscoll’s next dog is Dink, a Miniature Bull Terrier that came from Crissy Brown-Stone in Tennessee. John wanted a terrier, and the couple had become enamored with one they’d seen at a dog show.
“She was biting her owner’s shoe but she still won best of breed. We thought, what a fun little breed,’” she said. In July 2018, Driscoll flew to Tennessee to get Dink from a breeder. “I started showing her and never looked back,” she said. “She opened my eyes to what you can do in conformation.”
Dink has won grand champion and almost-grand champion bronze in conformation. Sport competition included events like the barn hunt open, where dogs search for rats in tubes hidden inside hay bales, and fast cat, chasing a fake rabbit in a 100-yard dash. “She is up for anything. She is so much fun,” Driscoll said.
They bred their next dog, Dredger, a red Doberman Pinscher, in 2020. He’s just a year old and entered his first major competition in Des Moines in February. She will show Dredger and two siblings at Grand Island.
Strong backbone
Driscoll loves showing her dogs, “but you have to have a strong backbone, and you have to get used to losing. Like all sports, it’s a lot of competition, and not everybody agrees. Only one dog will go home every day with points,” she said.
“But when you win, you have a high from it, especially when you bred your dog and a judge selects your dog, making your dog special. That makes you want to keep going,” she added.
Her favorite part of competition is obedience because “it is up to you and your dog. You accomplish what you can,” she said.
She finds competition personally rewarding.
Dogs start off as non-champions in conformation but they can work up to champion, grand champion and move up to bronze, silver, gold and platinum levels. As a breeder-owner-handler, she hopes to finish Dredger “to show that I, as the breeder and owner handled him. That’s one of the most accomplished feelings you can get.”
Since she and her husband farm, the Driscolls primarily enter dog shows in the summer after planting is finished. John is fiercely supportive, “but he gets frustrated if we don’t win, so he prefers to stay home, but he calls and texts every day,” she said. “The terriers are his. He and Dink often cuddle on the couch at night.”
This fall, after harvesting, she hopes to breed Dink and have puppies. She does research for that, too.
“We breed to a dog that complements what we have and has good health behind them. As responsible breeders, we are strict about where our puppies go so they don’t end up in shelters. I tell buyers that if a puppy has to be returned, we’ll take care of it,” she said.
Driscoll is proud of prizes, but her primary goal is for her dogs to make cherished companions for their adoptive families.
“I spend the first 10 weeks with the puppies, and when people who want puppies come to me, I match the puppy and the person. Titles are great, but when people call and I hear the joy the dogs bring to their families, that’s more than I can ask for,” she said.