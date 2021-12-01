 Skip to main content
Axtell Volunteer Fire and Rescue earns higher ISO class rating
Axtell Volunteer Fire and Rescue earns higher ISO class rating

Axtell fire truck

The Axtell Volunteer Fire and Rescue recently received a Public Protection Class 3 rating from the Insurance Services Office after an analysis of the structural fire suppression delivery system.

 Kearney Hub file

AXTELL — The combined efforts of the Axtell Volunteer Fire and Rescue and Axtell community have helped the fire department earn a new ISO class rating, which could mean better insurance rates for homeowners.

The Axtell Volunteer Fire and Rescue received a Public Protection Class 3 rating from the Insurance Services Office after an analysis of the structural fire suppression delivery system, according to a press release.

Axtell previously was rated an ISO Class 4 in 2014 when its rating improved from ISO Class 5. Axtell Fire Chief Jeff England explains that the rating helps determine homeowners’ insurance rates in a community.

“It’s a third-party review of the capabilities of a department,” he said.

The information gathered from the review is sold to the insurance industry to establish insurance rates. Fire departments are rated on a scale of one to 10, with one being the best and 10 being the worst.

Axtell’s ISO rating of 3 places it in the top 14% of all communities in the nation and in the top 4% of all communities in Nebraska.

The department’s survey was completed Sept. 27 and evaluated three main areas: fire alarm and communication systems, the fire department and water supply system. It also evaluated the emergency communications center for its fire alarm and communications systems, as well as the village of Axtell’s water management for its water supply system.

“When they come out and they rate us, they go into different categories. It’s not just the fire department alone that they look at. They look at all the structures we have within our district. They look at our response times to those calls. They look at the water system within the community. They look at the communication system, how we are paged out and things like that,” England said.

Axtell training

Axtell Volunteer Fire and Rescue cadet program coordinator Rhett Anderbery, right, talks about the department’s fire truck ladder’s nozzle during cadet training in Axtell. The Axtell fire department recently received an ISO Class 3 rating. Also pictured from left to right are Collin Soderquist, Eli Minnis and Lincoln Trent.

The department’s new training tower, additional training for members, Firefighter I certification and updated equipment were aspects that helped the department earn its improved rating.

“With our new facility, our new firehouse, that has helped quite a bit, too. Our response to calls and our record keeping has contributed. Even with the town and the water system, and the improvements they have done with the supply of the water for community,” England said.

The fire chief was hoping the department would maintain their ISO Class 4, but he was tickled that the volunteer department improved to a ISO Class 3.

“I’m just really pleased with all the support we have gotten with the village and the community and the citizens. They have all made this possible for us,” he said.

ashley.bebensee@kearneyhub.com

