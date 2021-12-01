Axtell Volunteer Fire and Rescue earns higher ISO class rating

“When they come out and they rate us, they go into different categories. It’s not just the fire department alone that they look at. They look at all the structures we have within our district. They look at our response times to those calls. They look at the water system within the community. They look at the communication system, how we are paged out and things like that,” England said.

The department’s new training tower, additional training for members, Firefighter I certification and updated equipment were aspects that helped the department earn its improved rating.

“With our new facility, our new firehouse, that has helped quite a bit, too. Our response to calls and our record keeping has contributed. Even with the town and the water system, and the improvements they have done with the supply of the water for community,” England said.

The fire chief was hoping the department would maintain their ISO Class 4, but he was tickled that the volunteer department improved to a ISO Class 3.

“I’m just really pleased with all the support we have gotten with the village and the community and the citizens. They have all made this possible for us,” he said.