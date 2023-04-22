LINCOLN — Kelly Rush, a senior promotion producer for Nebraska Public Media, was fascinated by the story of Leonard Knight in Shelton, but she kept running into dead-ends when she tried to do research.

Rush is a graduate of Axtell High School and earned her degree in broadcasting from the old Kearney State College, now the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She worked at NTV before taking at job at what is now Nebraska Public Media.

She began digging eight years ago, but she couldn’t find any photos or videos of his balloon or his four years in Shelton. That material is vital for any story, but especially a television documentary.

She came up empty-handed when researching newspapers in Shelton and Kearney. She put ads in newspapers and sent a notice to the American Legion in Shelton, but her leads dried up. She dropped it for a while.

In October 2021, she resumed her research. She reached out to more than 80 people to get videos and pictures of Knight and his balloon. Somebody in San Diego found a video showing Knight blowing up his balloon in California. “That was perhaps the last time. The balloon started to rip and rot in California,” she said.

Finally, focusing on Salvation Mountain Inc. in California, she got enough video and pictures to tell Knight’s story. She also interviewed Hal Jones of Shelton, son of Coppy Jones, who befriended Knight and gave him odd jobs that allowed him to begin work on his balloon.

She found Duane Frasier, who briefly let Knight stay at one of his rental houses and gave him work so he could stay in Shelton.

She found an article written by Ken Campbell from the Kearney Hub in 1983 but could not locate Campbell. “I put in phone call after phone call,” she said.

She then learned that two professors in California had interviewed Knight twice near the Salton Sea where Knight was living. They donated their VHS tapes to the San Diego library’s archives. She listened to those tapes.

“I wanted this story to be told because I thought it was important to tell Knight’s story and how Salvation Mountain began,” she said.

“It all began with a balloon, and if it hadn’t rotted out, he never would have started building on the mountain,” she said.

“He wanted to spread the message of God. He thought if he put a message saying 'God is Love' on a hot air balloon and sent that message in the air, people would be amazed,” she said.

“He thought people would stop and he could talk to them about the beauty of his religion. When the balloon rotted out, that idea rotted out,” she said.

Knight decided to build a mountain and put Scripture on the mountain. That's what he did in California.

As for her career, “I always loved the aspect of television. When I was watching a program, I’d be curious as to how it was being made,” she said.

“I didn’t want to be in front of a camera. It was more fascinating to be behind the camera,” she said. That's where she has been ever since.