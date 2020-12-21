Axtell minister has 260 Nativity scenes on display at his home

AXTELL — Nativity scenes — 260 of them — fill the dining room at the Rev. Gale Dorn’s home in Axtell. They even spill out into his living room.
From a clock to a set of rubber duckies, Dorn, the minister at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Axtell, has collected Nativity scenes for more than 30 years. He even has a shower curtain featuring a Nativity scene. He received his first scene when he was 6 or 7 years old.
“My aunt started sending us these in a box at Christmastime,” Dorn said about the miniature Nativity scene.
About 30 years ago, he began putting up Nativity scenes outside. When he couldn’t fit more, he would change styles in order to add more. He began collecting indoor Nativity scenes 20 years ago.
“I started getting them when we would go on vacation. There is probably 30-35 states represented here,” Dorn said. He also has pieces from Canada and Mexico.
Dorn and his wife, Marcia, typically find antique or gift stores that sell Nativity scenes while they are on vacation. He’s also found scenes at stores like Menards or Cracker Barrel. He often finds unique items to add to his collection. He has a Nativity scene tree skirt, dish towels, potholders, salt and pepper shakers and a pillow case.
Family, friends and congregation members at his church have started gifting him Nativity scenes. At age 94, Dorn’s mother made a large quilt featuring a Nativity scene. His grandchildren put together a 1,000-piece puzzle of a Nativity scene and gave it to him last year for Christmas.
For Dorn, the Nativity scenes bring him peace.
“I guess the reason I like nativities is in the Bible stories, it’s the one story where everybody did what they were supposed to do. Joseph didn’t back down when Mary was pregnant. She did what she was supposed to do. The shepherds left their flock when they were called. The wise men traveled three years and tricked Herod and everybody did what they were supposed to,” he explained.
Dorn and his grandson, Callen, will eat breakfast in the dining room in the summer and will look at and count the Nativity scenes. He plans to replace a shelf in the dining room to add more space.
“I tell the (church) council that they need to add on to the parsonage for me, but they just kind of shake their heads,” Dorn said with a laugh.
