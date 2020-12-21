Axtell minister has 260 Nativity scenes on display at his home

AXTELL — Nativity scenes — 260 of them — fill the dining room at the Rev. Gale Dorn’s home in Axtell. They even spill out into his living room.

From a clock to a set of rubber duckies, Dorn, the minister at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Axtell, has collected Nativity scenes for more than 30 years. He even has a shower curtain featuring a Nativity scene. He received his first scene when he was 6 or 7 years old.

“My aunt started sending us these in a box at Christmastime,” Dorn said about the miniature Nativity scene.

About 30 years ago, he began putting up Nativity scenes outside. When he couldn’t fit more, he would change styles in order to add more. He began collecting indoor Nativity scenes 20 years ago.

“I started getting them when we would go on vacation. There is probably 30-35 states represented here,” Dorn said. He also has pieces from Canada and Mexico.

Dorn and his wife, Marcia, typically find antique or gift stores that sell Nativity scenes while they are on vacation. He’s also found scenes at stores like Menards or Cracker Barrel. He often finds unique items to add to his collection. He has a Nativity scene tree skirt, dish towels, potholders, salt and pepper shakers and a pillow case.