Axtell Lunchbox gives food, support to local children

AXTELL — The Axtell Lunchbox served 62 lunches to children when the program began in 2005.

This summer, the program provided 2,022 meals over a two-month span. But for the Lunchbox’s organizers and volunteers, it provides so much more than food.

The Axtell Lunchbox was developed by the Rev. Erica Harley, the former minister at Axtell Presbyterian Church, to provide free hot meals for children throughout the summer at the church. Harley received a Presbyterian grant to help fund the Lunchbox program, and it has continued with donations and volunteers from the community since that time. Harley brought the idea to the church’s congregation and asked if anyone would like to volunteer. Betty Dimon, a recently retired teacher, immediately signed up to help, and she has helped organize the program ever since.

The Axtell Presbyterian Church, Trinity Lutheran Church and Bethany Lutheran Church collaborate to provide not only a hot meal for kids during the summer, but also a place to socialize. The Lunchbox is open to anyone, not just children, in need.

“Our focus is primarily for kids, but we’ve never turned anyone away that’s came for a meal,” said the Rev. Logan Ellis, Axtell Presbyterian Church’s pastor.

This year’s program began May 23, two days after school was released for summer. Students begin arriving at the church at 11:45 a.m. for Lunchbox, and they are asked to sign in and to leave their phone in a basket.

“They don’t have their phones. They have to talk to the person to the left. They have to talk to the person on the right,” explained Dimon.

If Ellis or the Rev. Gale Dorn with Trinity Lutheran are available, the children can go outside or in the church’s newly renovated basement to play games before lunch is ready.

“Since they’ve been coming earlier and earlier, we’ve been starting to incorporate some more games and just having some more social time for them,” explained Ellis.

Julie Fox is a paraprofessional at Axtell Community School, and she is the Lunchbox’s cook in the summer. Julie’s specialty is cooking a meal each day that the children truly enjoy, said Dimon. One of the most popular days is Taco Tuesday, and the kids even love when leftovers are served on Fridays.

“She makes meals that kids like, sometimes that’s tricky,” Dimon added.

One of Ellis’ favorite memories was when Fox made tuna fish casserole.

“Usually we’ll also have a call for seconds, and so one kid after seconds asks for thirds. He asked, ‘What is this stuff?’ ‘It’s tuna casserole.’ And he goes, ‘Ew!’ You just ate two plates and getting a third,” Ellis said through laughter.

Along with the hot meal, the Lunchbox always has a salad bar, fresh fruit and dessert. Many community members will often bring baked goods for dessert.

“It’s kind of family style when you go to Grandma’s. You sit at the table, use a napkin. You have real silverware,” Dimon said. “We want them to know the work, like the work of a kitchen, and to appreciate what these people do.”

Following the meal, the diners are asked to clean off their plates and to help clean the dining area before leaving.

“They kind of get some of that responsibility. They’ll help clean up their trays. We have little vacuums, and it’s a bit of a fight for the vacuum. People love to vacuum,” Ellis said.

The Lunchbox saw an increase of children this year, jumping from 1,200 meals last year to 2,200 this year. There were typically 45-50 children each day, and Taco Tuesdays often were the biggest days with 60 kids filling the church. Five to six volunteers from the community help with food preparation and serving each day.

The volunteers love working with the kids and seeing how bonds form throughout the summer.

“When they first came, they sat with people that they really didn’t know. But by the end, you can just see the friendships they have developed, or how to be nice to a younger child or for an older child to be nice to them. I mean, it’s really been a neat experience,” Dimon said.

The Axtell Lunchbox wrapped up for the summer July 29, but the Presbyterian and Trinity Lutheran churches have partnered to provide a free after school program that will begin Aug. 22. Many of the Lunchbox attendants also take part in the after school program. The children take part in games, go to the library once a week and get involved in the community.

“We’ve seen a big impact ... in the connections that kids have with kids that are outside of their comfort zone and class grade,” Ellis said.

Other communities have asked the Lunchbox crew for advice on replicating the program, and they are hopeful it will take off in other communities, too.

“We’re just so fortunate that, as churches, we can all come together and do something that’s really important for the community,” Ellis said. “I think there’s some needs, even like, hunger, that we we just don’t see. I think a lot of kids, they may get access to food, but it may not be the most nutritious food, and being able to have access to both nutritious food and a great social support, that’s something that is so great.”