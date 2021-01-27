Axtell guardsman re-enlists on same stage Biden became 46th president

KEARNEY — Sgt. Jacob Anderbery never gave much thought to how he would re-enlist in the Nebraska Army National Guard.
But Anderbery, 26, of Axtell couldn’t pass it up when Major Russell Bartholow said he would swear in anyone interested in re-enlisting at the U.S. Capitol last week after the inauguration of President Joe Biden.
“I knew there was no way I would probably get a chance like that again, so I figured I’d better take it,” said Anderbery who re-enlisted on a partially disassembled inauguration stage.
Anderbery and Specialist Darius Flessner, 22, of Ravenna were two of 304 Nebraska National Guardsmen, “Task Force Huskers,” activated for nine days in Washington, D.C., before and after the presidential inauguration. Four other Nebraska guardsmen re-enlisted during their inauguration deployment either at the Capitol or near the Lincoln Memorial.
The units were guarding against a repeat of the Jan. 6 insurrection, when the U.S. Capitol Police were overwhelmed and outnumbered when thousands of demonstrators stormed the building. Five people died, including a Capitol Police officer. More than 100 rioters have since been arrested on federal including a Capitol Police officer. More than 100 rioters have since been arrested on federal and local charges.
Flessner’s unit, the 1057th Military Police Detachment, trained other soldiers the basics of riot force. They also were on roaming patrols and standby as a reaction force.
On inauguration day, Flessner’s unit was on standby at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington. They watched the inauguration ceremony on a bus equipped with TVs.
While on standby Flessner’s unit were served Czechoslovakian goulash made by Czech ambassadors.
“We all really appreciated getting that warm food in the cold weather. There were some neat experiences that came up, and that was definitely one of them,” said Flessner, who enlisted during his junior year of high school.
Anderbery’s unit, the 1075th Transportation Company, was staged on Independence Street on the south side of the Capitol where they rotated shifts supporting Capitol Police.
After the inauguration, while they were performing roving patrols, Flessner’s unit was allowed to walk around inside the Capitol unguided. The experience was surreal, Flessner said.
“Being able to walk around at 2 or 3 in the morning in the U.S. Capitol and take your time to see as much as you could, and to take in the history was incredible,” he said.
Walking inside the Capitol’s rotunda Flessner was saddened to think about protesters who one week earlier were damaging property and windows in the same area. One window had yet to be repaired.
“Seeing that broken window and the damage for myself made it real,” said Flessner, who was visiting the Capitol for the first time. “It’s sad Americans would hurt our own country like that. The Capitol is a symbol of what our country is all about.”
Anderbery didn’t go inside the Capitol during his deployment.
While in Washington Nebraska National Guardsmen stayed in hotels and Fed Ex Field in Landover, Maryland, during most of their deployment. Flessner and his unit were some of the guardsmen who were forced to stay in a parking garage near the Capitol for 48 hours, which drew the attention of the national media.
The incident outraged lawmakers after photos showed guardsmen lying on concrete. Staying in the parking garage wasn’t a big deal, Flessner said. “Most of Nebraska’s guys were pretty OK with it.”
When they aren’t with the National Guard Anderbery farms with his father, Wayne, near Axtell. He also works as a salesman for Titan Machinery in Holdrege, and is a member of the Axtell Volunteer Fire Department.
Flessner is a full-time student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Purdue University Global, majoring in mechanical engineering. He wants to be a flight warrant officer in the Army.
@HubChic