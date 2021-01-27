Axtell guardsman re-enlists on same stage Biden became 46th president

On inauguration day, Flessner’s unit was on standby at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington. They watched the inauguration ceremony on a bus equipped with TVs.

While on standby Flessner’s unit were served Czechoslovakian goulash made by Czech ambassadors.

“We all really appreciated getting that warm food in the cold weather. There were some neat experiences that came up, and that was definitely one of them,” said Flessner, who enlisted during his junior year of high school.

Anderbery’s unit, the 1075th Transportation Company, was staged on Independence Street on the south side of the Capitol where they rotated shifts supporting Capitol Police.

After the inauguration, while they were performing roving patrols, Flessner’s unit was allowed to walk around inside the Capitol unguided. The experience was surreal, Flessner said.

“Being able to walk around at 2 or 3 in the morning in the U.S. Capitol and take your time to see as much as you could, and to take in the history was incredible,” he said.

Walking inside the Capitol’s rotunda Flessner was saddened to think about protesters who one week earlier were damaging property and windows in the same area. One window had yet to be repaired.