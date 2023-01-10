Axtell Community Fund completes grant challenge, $120K to be invested into the community

AXTELL – The Axtell Community Fund recently completed a grant challenge that will result in $120,000 to invest into the community.
The Axtell Community Fund, an affiliated fund of the Nebraska Community Foundation, was challenged by the Windmill Housing and Development Corporation to a 1:1 challenge grant to be completed by Dec. 2022. The fund had to raise equal matching funds over the three-year grant period. The community organization raised $20,000 each year and reached their goal of $60,000 in November.
Combining the $60,000 grant from Windmill Housing and Development Corporation with the $60,000 match raised by the ACF, the net result is $120,000 to benefit the Axtell community.
“I am blown away by the generosity of people in our community that have supported us and supported other community projects. I have this deep sense of satisfaction each time we were able to grant funds to support a worthy organization or a worthy cause in the community,” said Axtell Community Fund President Jenice Bergstrom.
The ACF was established in 2018 to encourage charitable giving and support projects and organizations that enhance the quality of life of people in Axtell. Donors can give tax-deductible, charitable gifts to ACF that support community projects in Axtell or build the endowment fund.
“We have a general fund that allows us to make small grants and fund short-term projects along with an unrestricted endowment fund that is permanently invested. The income from the investments will grow as our assets grow,” said ACF Treasurer Dudley Nelson. “Over time, we will be able to make larger grants and support bigger projects that meet the community’s needs. We exist to invest in Axtell’s future.”
Each year, the ACF hosts an open meeting to garner ideas from the community about where they would like to see the funds invested. Since being established, beneficiaries include:
Axtell Oratorio Society’s 2022 presentation of “The Messiah.”
Axtell Community School’s new weight room facility.
Axtell Community School 2022 student assembly (anti-bullying message).
Wildcat School Beef Program.
Axtell Community Library.
Axtell Memorial Day Celebration.
Mosaic Staff Appreciation.
Axtell Volunteer Fire Department – Junior Cadet Program.
Axtell Presbyterian Church’s Summer Lunchbox Program for Youth.
“(We wanted) to just come alongside people that already have a passion for something and help them implement or help them fund projects that they have a passion for,” Bergstrom explained.
With the grant challenge complete, the ACF is looking ahead to their next fundraising event, Heart of Our Hometown at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Axtell Volunteer Fire Department. Reservations can be made via the Axtell Community Fund Facebook page.
The event will feature dinner, a live and silent auction, and entertainment. Proceeds from the banquet will benefit the Summer Lunchbox Program, TeamMates, Axtell Volunteer Fire Department and the Axtell Public Library.
The Axtell Community Fund began the grant challenge right before the COVID-19 pandemic began, and Bergstrom is proud of their accomplishment despite the uncertainties of the time.
“I remember there were times when we doubted that we could even be able to support it or to be able to meet the grant, but we had faith that we would be able to finish it,” she said. “I’m just so thankful that people came around to support us even when times were scary and when things were not looking the best.”
