Axtell church moving back to virtual services after COVID-19 case

AXTELL — Anyone who attended Sunday morning services Sept. 27 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church at 104 South St. should self-quarantine because a person at that service has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Two Rivers Public Health Department made that request Friday morning, saying that people should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID for 14 days following the last time they were at the church.

Common symptoms of COVID are cough, shortness of breath, fever, loss of taste and/or smell, or allergy-like symptoms.

The Rev. Gale Dorn said this Sunday’s services will be online. Trinity suspended in-person services last March when COVID-19 arrived in this area. Worship was online.

Services resumed in early August, Dorn said. Every other pew was blocked off, and people were urged to maintain social distancing.

The average attendance prior to COVID-19 was between 60 to 70 people, he said. He said between 30 and 40 people attended last week’s service.

Dorn could not say when live services will resume, but he expected doors to be closed at least “a couple of weeks.”