Axtell-area teen the victim of car-school bus Thursday in Kearney

UPDATE, 12:40 p.m.

KEARNEY — An Axtell girl has been identified as the victim in a school bus-car crash Thursday night in south Kearney.

Britney Royle, 17, of the Axtell area was the front seat passenger of a 1993 Cadillac that was traveling south on Second Avenue and collided with a Cozad Community School bus around 8 p.m. just south of the Interstate 80 interchange at Platte Road and Second Avenue/U.S. Highway 44.

A preliminary investigation indicates the bus was traveling northbound on Second Avenue turning left onto Platte Road, crossing southbound Second Avenue when it collided with the car. The car hit the front passenger corner of the bus, both vehicles came to rest in the southwest corner of the intersection.

A third vehicle was stopped on Platte Road facing east and was struck, receiving minor damage.

The driver of the school bus was identified as Torrey Kloppenborg, 68, of Cozad. The driver of the Cadillac was identified as Jacob Harms, 19, of Hildreth. Both Harms and Royle were extricated from the vehicle by the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, and lifesaving efforts were provided to Royle at the scene.

Royle died at the scene. Harms was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney and later flown to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha with non-life-threatening injuries.

The school bus was transporting the Cozad High School girls’ softball team. There were 12 students and four adults on the bus. Two adults were transported to Kearney Regional Medical Center by ambulance and three students were transported to Kearney Regional Medical Center by private vehicle. All were treated and later released.

Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh offered condolences to those effected by the crash.

“While the loss of life in any motor vehicle crash is tragic, it is compounded when young people are involved. I’m confident our police investigators and police officers will work tirelessly to determine the cause and forward findings to the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office," Waugh said in a news release. "We ask for patience, as this complex investigation progresses. I’m thankful for the cooperation and assistance provided by our allied law enforcement agencies and public safety professionals.”

The Kearney Police/Buffalo County Fatal Accident Investigation Team (FAIT), Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Buffalo County Attorney’s Office all responded to the scene.

______________________________________________________________

KEARNEY — One person died following a three-vehicle crash involving a Cozad Public School bus Thursday night in Kearney.

Around 8 p.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to the crash on South Second Avenue at Platte Road near Skeeter Barnes in Kearney. According to the Kearney Police Department’s Facebook page three vehicles were involved in the crash, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple ambulances were called to the scene. One person was transported to a Kearney hospital with serious injuries. None of the passengers on the bus received serious injuries, the Facebook page said.

Members of the KPD/Buffalo County Sheriff’s office Crash Investigation Team responded to the crash. The investigation continues, and additional information will be released following the notification of family.