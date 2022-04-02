Axtell Area Oratorio Society will present Handel’s “Messiah” at the Merryman Center

AXTELL — When Andrea Wendell Wheeler walks onto the Merryman Center for the Performing Arts stage to conduct “Messiah” April 10, she’ll be excited, nervous and humbled.

She knows that her father, Rod Wendell, will be watching from heaven. He’s the legendary conductor who directed 61 performances of the Axtell Area Oratorio Society’s “Messiah” from 1958 until COVID-19 shuttered it in 2020 and 2021. In October 2020, Wendell, 91, passed away.

Last December, the AAOS board knew it wanted to continue the tradition and approached Wheeler about conducting it.

“The board said, ‘Andi, it just has to be you. We’re dedicating it to your dad this year. What better way to do that than with one of his daughters conducting it?” she said.

At first, she hesitated. She wasn’t sure she could follow in her father’s footsteps, even though she taught music in Cadillac, Mich., for 40 years. Now retired, and widowed two years ago, she has moved back to Axtell.

“I kept thinking about it. I know a lot about ‘Messiah.’ I performed in it,” she said. “Then I felt a great peace about it.”

In January, she agreed to do it. “I’m going to do the best I can to honor Dad. I love ‘Messiah’ and I want everyone to keep sharing it,” she said.

A 62-year tradition

Dwight D. Eisenhower was president when Rod Wendell conducted the first “Messiah” on March 30, 1958, in the Axtell School auditorium. Wendell, then 29, was an Axtell native whose mother had shared her joy of music with him. He had earned graduate and undergraduate degrees in music from what was then Kearney State College.

He had no idea if Axtell would support “Messiah,” but he gave it a try, and when 72 people showed up at the first rehearsal to sing in the chorus, he plowed ahead. They rehearsed every week for three months. Wendell found four soloists and coaxed the four-member Lincoln Symphony String Ensemble to accompany them.

More than 300 people flocked to hear that first “Messiah” in the Axtell school gym. Admission was a simple donation. The locations ping-ponged around a bit, but the oratorio came to Kearney in 1988 and never left. It continued through 2019.

First rehearsals

Wheeler began “Messiah” rehearsals March 6 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Axtell, the site of rehearsals under Wendell. Past performers returned as faithfully as the sandhill cranes. “Everyone wanted to come back,” Wheeler said.

The first week, she led the chorus — a voluntary group with about 60 voices — through the entire oratorio, with few pauses.

“Dad never sang it all the way through in rehearsals. He had certain choruses he focused on. I’m not stopping as much as he did, but we had to bring the voices back. That first day, I wanted to sing it through and revive it. We hadn’t sung it in three years,” she said.

Clark Abrahamson and Carol Wells, two members of that first 1958 chorus, are back, too. “The first time we did it, I had never heard of ‘Messiah,’” Abrahamson said. “I was hoping we’d do it again.”

Wells, 89, called the “Messiah” tradition “a great accomplishment for Rod. He and I were buddies from way back. Andrea does a good job. We’re lucky we can put it on. It is worth having people hear this music,” she said. “But to me, this will still be Rod’s ‘Messiah.’”

Grace Adam, vice president of the AAOS, said, “People just keep coming back. Great music is just great music.”

Even Denise Christensen, executive director of the Merryman Center for the Performing Arts, urged the board to bring “Messiah” back. “Denise said, ‘We’ll reserve Palm Sunday for you,’” Adam said.

Andrea’s legacy

Andrea Wendall Wheeler is the oldest of the three Wendell daughters. She and her sisters Celeste Wendell Wells and Stephanie Wendell Anderson sang in “Messiah” as teenagers.

“I guess I started singing in 1968, when I would have been an eighth or ninth grade. I remember Dad had “Messiah” records, and we’d listen to it,” she said.

After graduating from Axtell High School, Wheeler went to Trinity College in Deerfield, Ill., where she met her husband Jerry, a native of Muskegon, Mich. She graduated with a degree in music education in 1976 and married Jerry in a church in Holdrege that same year.

“Why did I become a music teacher? I suppose it was Dad’s influence. I just loved music. I wanted to give the gifts of music to other people,” she said.

She often came home from Michigan for the annual “Messiah” performance. Sometimes it coincided with her spring break; sometimes it didn’t, “but I tried to make as many as I could,” she said.

Wheeler retired in 2017. Jerry died after a brief battle with cancer in 2019. Eventually, she moved back to Axtell. Her son Jerrod lives in Omaha with his wife Leeann.

Musicians glad to be back

Soloists have ties to Wendell, too. Mezzo-soprano Senja Stephens of Cozad was a student of Wendell’s in Axtell and has sung mezzo-soprano in “Messiah” for 30 years.

Soprano CeCe Hastreiter from Omaha is stepping in this year for Bethany Eckloff Rouse, who sang “Messiah” in high school with Wendell, soloed 2016-19 and is missing this year because she is expecting a baby momentarily.

Tenor Brandon Watson, a former music teacher in Axtell, teaches K-5 band in Seward but will sing as a soloist in “Messiah” for the third time. Jesse LaBrie, a K-5 music specialist in the Grand Island schools who has directed five choirs at Grand Island Senior High School, has sung bass since 2012.

Connie Moon, who leads string programs for Kearney schools and UNK, returns as the concertmaster.

Ron Crocker, retired associate dean of the University of Nebraska at Kearney College of Fine Arts and Humanities and former director of the Kearney Symphony Orchestra, will again play the timpani in the 20-member orchestra.

“What J. Rodney Wendell set in motion more than 50 years ago is very unique, especially for rural America,” Crocker said. “The quality of the performances that he directed, and now the renewal of those performances directed by his daughter, doesn’t occur very often in small towns. It continues to be a joy.”

A thrill

With “Messiah” just one week away, Wheeler is feeling sparks of joy.

Several generations of the Wendell family will be ushering and selling tickets. Choristers will bake cookies and help serve at the post-performance reception.

As Wheeler stands in front of the chorus, she said it’s as if she is hearing the oratorio for the first time. “I was always up in the corner as a soprano. It’s overwhelming to be right in front and hear it all. It’s pretty exciting to stand in Dad’s place,” she said.

“Everyone wanted to come back. It’s all about the heart. I feel like I’m a vessel, trying to help this music live on so other people can appreciate it,” she said.

Another singer who has sung for 10 years knows Wendell will be gazing down from heaven April 10, “watching with the Lord, with a smile on his face.”