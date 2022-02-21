Award-winning songwriters Kerry Grombacher and Aspen Black return to Kearney library

KEARNEY — Two troubadours are riding into Kearney for a day of music and writing at the Kearney Public Library.

Award-winning songwriters Kerry Grombacher and Aspen Black perform nationwide for arts councils, house concerts, festivals, museums and libraries. They will lead a creative writing workshop, as well, and have worked with the Kearney Library’s Writers Group since it was formed seven years ago.

Noon Thursday: Memory to Memoir: Putting the Past on Paper Writing Workshop. Kerry Grombacher and Aspen Black will lead the Writers Group for a workshop that focuses on turning everyday stories into memoirs. Workshop fee is $15 and lunch is included. Pre-registration requested at kearneylib.org.

7 p.m. Thursday: They will perform a free concert, “Songs & Stories of the American West.” This program is open to the public.

“It’s an honor to be asked to return to the Kearney Public Library with our western ballads, and it’s a treat for us to have another opportunity to sing for the great Kearney audience,” songwriter Kerry Grombacher said. “And we’re both looking forward to meeting with the Writers’ Group again,” Aspen Black said, “We’ve had several workshops with the group, and they are always rewarding, both for the writers and for us, as facilitators.”

Grombacher and Black, both successful solo artists, have worked together as a duo since 2014. Their songs are influenced by the English ballad tradition, the string-band music of Aspen’s Appalachian home, and the corridos of the desert Southwest, where she has lived and worked. Kearney Public Library is located at 2020 First Ave.