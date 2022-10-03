 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Award-winning journalist to speak in Kearney Saturday

KEARNEY — Eileen Wirth, professor emeritus of journalism at Creighton University, will talk about her new book, “The Women Who Built Omaha,” at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave.

Wirth, a former reporter for the Omaha World Herald, will also talk about the challenges of doing historical research in an era with fewer newspapers, shrinking newsroom staffs and less coverage of local news.

The free presentation is sponsored by Nebraska Press Women.

Book: The Women Who Built Omaha

Eileen Wirth’s latest book is “The Women Who Built Omaha: A Bold and Remarkable History.”

Wirth’s other books include “The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium” and “From Society Page to Front Page: Nebraska Women in Journalism.”

Wirth serves on the board of History Nebraska. She has been inducted into the Nebraska Journalism, Nebraska Women Journalists and Omaha Press Club halls of fame. She was also the 2019 National Federation of Press Women Communicator of Achievement. Attendees are asked to register with bbatie@gmail.com by Thursday, but walk-ins are also welcome.

Eileen Wirth

Wirth

 EILEEN WIRTH, COURTESY

