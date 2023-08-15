KEARNEY — Kameran Dostal, an art teacher at Emerson and Meadowlark elementary schools since 2021, will receive the prestigious 2023 NATA Elementary Art Educator of the Year award from the Nebraska Art Teachers Association.

The presentation will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at the 2023 NATA Fall Conference Awards Ceremony at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Dostal, who began teaching here in August 2021, called her teaching assignment “a supreme honor.”

She said her goal is to help students explore the joy in creative expression. “I believe that art is foundational to the successful development of our students,” she added.

Dostal introduces students to many types of artistic media. “Seeing the excitement in my students’ faces, learning from them and hearing their unique ideas are just a few of the moments that make my job the most rewarding job ever,’ she added.

A graduate of the University of Nebraska at Kearney, she said she owes the award to many people who “poured into” her artistic and outgoing spirit throughout her life: “my husband, my parents, my family, my friends, my high school art teacher, many UNK professors, many KPS administrators and colleagues, as well as many incredible artists and art educators across our state.”

She also thanked her students, who “make coming to school a creative adventure every day.”

Dostal has worked at Meadowlark Elementary since August 2021. Principal Mark Stute said that her impact has been “transformative,” adding that “Kameran is more than an exceptional art instructor. She consistently goes the extra mile and makes impactful relationships with her students and her colleagues.”

Meredith Johnson, Emerson Elementary principal, called Dostal “a beacon in the realm of art education.” She added, “Having such a remarkably skilled art educator like Kameran at Emerson is a point of pride. Art plays a pivotal role in nurturing our students.”