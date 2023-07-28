KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Public Works Department, on behalf of Dan Roeder Concrete, has announced that construction near the intersection of 56th Street and Avenue N will progress to its next phase beginning at 6 a.m. Monday.

At that time, the 56th Street closure will be moved from the west side of Avenue N to the east side of Avenue N. 56th Street will be reopened between Avenue K and Avenue N, and 56th Street will be closed from Avenue N to Avenue Q.

The closure will accommodate reconstruction of the east side of the 56th Street and Avenue N intersection.

Traffic on Avenue N will remain reduced to one lane in both the north and south directions. Businesses southeast of the intersection along 55th Street will need to be accessed from Avenue N, as 55th Street will be closed at 56th Street.

Work is scheduled to take approximately 10 days.

Motorists are urged to use alternate routes and avoid the area when possible. Truck traffic should avoid the 56th Street and Avenue N area.