Autopsy ordered for Kearney 1-month-old in apparent accidental death

KEARNEY - Kearney police are investigating the death of a 1-month-old Kearney girl early Wednesday morning.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The incident happened at 3 a.m. at 520 W. 14th St.
According to a city of Kearney news release, paramedics from CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital were called to the house for an infant that was not breathing. Kearney Police Officers were the first to arrive on the scene and discovered that a one-month old baby girl had died.
Initial investigation indicates this death appears to be accidental. The case remains under investigation by KPD the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.