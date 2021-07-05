Autopsy ordered for body of man found at Harlan County Lake

HARLAN COUNTY – A 23-year-old man died after drowning Sunday at Harlan County Lake.

According to a press release from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, the 911 call was received at 5:30 p.m. Sunday for a drowning on the south side of the Harlan County Lake. The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, Corps of Engineers, Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Game and Parks responded to the call.

It was determined the 23-year-old man had been swimming and possibly became fatigued and drowned. The body was located by the Corp Rangers with side sonar on a boat.

Oxford Fire Dive/Rescue Team were called in for recovery at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Harlan County Attorney has ordered an autopsy to be performed later this week. The man’s name is being withheld until family has been notified.