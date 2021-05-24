Authors dreams of flying leads to series of books on the topic

DENMAN ISLAND, British Columbia — Author JP McLean always wanted to fly, not necessarily in an airplane, but by her own free will.
“Can you imagine how fun that would be?” she asked in an interview from her home on Denman Island, part of Vancouver Island in British Columbia. “I have had those recurring dreams of flying my entire life. I still have them to this day.
"That’s the nutshell for my series of books. If I could just leap off the deck and fly down the coast.”
McLean explored that idea in “Secret Sky,” the first book of her “Gift Legacy” series published in 2018.
“I grew up in Toronto and I remember as a kid, on windy days, racing into the wind with arms out, thinking, ‘I could just lift off,’” she said.
The novel follows Emelynn Taylor, a young woman who discovers a hidden ability to fly. The press release for the book describes Emelynn’s ability as a gift that didn’t “come wrapped in pretty paper and tied with a bow, nor can it ever be returned. Now, it’s taken over her life. It strikes without warning, strips her of gravity and sends her airborne, unchecked.”
She learns of a secret society whose members can also fly.
“Emelynn is unique in that she doesn’t know she can fly,” McLean said of the first part of the story. “She is just losing gravity all the time. She’s at university and she finds herself floating in the air all the time in her dorm room and in her mother’s condo where she is living at the time. And it becomes quite dangerous. She decides to move to the West Coast, which is also where I live.”
Her ability to fly comes from a mutated gene, something that other people, called “Flyers,” also share.
“She gets to know them and then she starts to realize that it’s not all sweetness and light; people are out to get them,” McLean said. “She learns that the gift can be stolen. If the gift is stolen, the person who it is stolen from dies. So it gets quite dark at that point.”
Those twists and turns of the plot makes “Secret Sky” a thriller.
The main character of the book changed after McLean started writing.
“I didn’t realize, when it started, that she would have to be so physically fit,” McLean said. “As the story progressed I had to introduce a fitness regime for Emelynn so it wouldn’t seem unrealistic that she would kick some butt later on. She also gets a little more cynical and more jaded as time goes on. That wasn’t there at the beginning. I was just thinking that it would be fun to fly.”
The author currently lives on an island with no bridge to the mainland, only ferry service. McLean’s home serves as a inspiration to her novels.
“The setting is extremely important in my writing,” she said. “I would say setting is a character in the stories. It probably just shows my love of this particular part of the world. I’m surrounded by water on this little island. I didn’t want to set the story on this island because it’s a little too small for what needs to happen. Emelynn needs more people around her.”
McLean set most of the action closer to Vancouver. As a plot device, the characters can only fly at night, unseen.
“A lot of the flying takes place over the water. That way not many people can see the Flyers.”
Another part of the gift is night vision.
“Since they had to fly at night, I made sure Emelynn had night vision,” McLean said. “That was one of the first things that happened when she was given the Gift. And that kicks in when she is fairly young.”
The ability to fly also allows her characters to get away with a lot of mischief. McLean created a tribunal for dealing with characters who abuse the Gift.
“There needs to be someone there to keep an eye on them,” she said. “That turned into this tribunal that actually ends up having quite a big role towards the end of the series.
McLean writes with a taunt, terse style. She attributes that style to a portion of her personality.
“I’m a highly organized person,” she said. “Everything has a place and I think that comes through in my writing, but it wasn’t something I set out or learned to do. When they talk about finding your voice as a writer, I think that’s just part of my voice.”
When it comes to the “Gift Legacy” series of books, McLean hopes to allow her readers a chance to indulge in the fantasy.
“I want them to tuck away their worries for however long it takes them to read the book,” she said. “It’s an escape — pure escapism. That’s what I want them to do, let go of their worries for awhile.”