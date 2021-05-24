Authors dreams of flying leads to series of books on the topic

Her ability to fly comes from a mutated gene, something that other people, called “Flyers,” also share.

“She gets to know them and then she starts to realize that it’s not all sweetness and light; people are out to get them,” McLean said. “She learns that the gift can be stolen. If the gift is stolen, the person who it is stolen from dies. So it gets quite dark at that point.”

Those twists and turns of the plot makes “Secret Sky” a thriller.

The main character of the book changed after McLean started writing.

“I didn’t realize, when it started, that she would have to be so physically fit,” McLean said. “As the story progressed I had to introduce a fitness regime for Emelynn so it wouldn’t seem unrealistic that she would kick some butt later on. She also gets a little more cynical and more jaded as time goes on. That wasn’t there at the beginning. I was just thinking that it would be fun to fly.”

The author currently lives on an island with no bridge to the mainland, only ferry service. McLean’s home serves as a inspiration to her novels.