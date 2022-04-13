Author Tosca Lee Presents at the Kearney Public Library

KEARNEY — The New York Times bestselling author of 11 novels, including The Line Between, A Single Light, The Progeny, The Legend of Sheba and Iscariot, Tosca Lee will make two appearances at the Kearney Public Library.

From noon to 2 p.m. April 25, Tosca will present a writing workshop, “Secrets of a Bestseller” for aspiring writers and fans of her work. This opportunity to gain insights and learn more about her writing process is limited to 25 participants ages 18 and up.

Registration required. The $15 fee includes lunch.

Tosca also will be the featured speaker for the annual Book Club Festival at 6:30 p.m. April 25.

Her work has been translated into 17 languages and optioned for TV and film. She is best known for her nuanced prose, unexpected points of view, meticulous research and high-octane thrills.

Tosca lives with her husband, Bryan, and two of four children still at home in Nebraska. To learn more about Tosca, visit toscalee.com.

For more information call the Kearney Public Library at 308-233-3282 or visit kearneylib.org and click on “Events.”