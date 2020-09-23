Austin Jacobsen and Sarah Petersen named UNK Greek Man and Woman of the Year

When presenting the award, Kelsey Hassenstab, assistant director of UNK Fraternity and Sorority Life, said Jacobsen exemplifies what it means to be a leader.

“He gives his all to everything and finds ways to connect with others through his vibrant, one-of-a-kind personality,” she said.

Jacobsen graduated in May with bachelor’s degrees in sports communication and exercise science. He currently works as a news reporter and sports broadcaster for KRVN Radio in Lexington.

Hassenstab described Petersen as someone whose tremendous passion and dedication left a lasting impression on the Alpha Phi sorority and UNK as a whole.

“The Greek Woman of the Year should share her common values and promote leadership development, scholarship excellence and community service while enriching the lives of those around her,” Hassenstab said. “Sarah embodies all of these characteristics.”

An Omaha native, Petersen served as assistant director of new member education and co-director of sisterhood for Alpha Phi, as well as vice president of community service and president of UNK’s Panhellenic Council. She was also involved as a Pi Chi, UNK cheer squad captain and a member of the Honors Program, Order of Omega honor society and Christian Student Fellowship.