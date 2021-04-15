 Skip to main content
Audubon executive will brief Buffalo County Democrats Monday
Audubon executive will brief Buffalo County Democrats Monday

KEARNEY — Bill Taddicken, director of the Rowe Sanctuary near Gibbon, will update the Buffalo County Democrats on the work of the National Audubon Society in Buffalo County.

The Democrats will conduct their monthly meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. Monday.

Attendees can find the link on Facebook or at the invitation link. People who are unable to find the link may email Caleb Rohrer, chairman of the Buffalo County Democrats, at calebrohrer@gmail.com.

Taddicken’s update will cover Audubon’s work with sandhill cranes and regional conservation efforts.

