Attempted murder, suffocation, false imprisonment charges filed against Kearney man

KEARNEY — A Kearney man accused of false imprisonment in May is charged with attempted murder and false imprisonment of a different victim in 2019-20.

Jason S. Jones, 40, of Kearney is charged in Buffalo County Court with attempted second-degree murder, domestic third-degree assault, assault by strangulation or suffocation and first-degree false imprisonment, all felonies. The alleged incidents happened between September 2019 and February 2020.

He was arrested Tuesday on a Buffalo County warrant. Jones was scheduled to appear in court later today.

Court records detailing the case are sealed.

In June in a separate incident with a different victim, Jones was charged with first-degree sexual assault, domestic third-degree assault, assault by strangulation or suffocation and first-degree false imprisonment. The alleged incidents happened May 12 in Kearney. He has denied the allegations, and is scheduled to appear in court in August on those charges.

He remains in custody at the Buffalo County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

