Attempted murder charge dropped against Kearney man

KEARNEY — A Kearney man has been convicted of assaulting two separate women in two separate incidents in Kearney.

Jason Jones, 42, pleaded no contest in September in Buffalo County District Court to felony attempted first-degree assault for causing serious bodily injury to a woman between Feb. 13, 2020, and Feb. 14, 2020. He also was convicted of felony first-degree sexual assault of another woman on May 12, 2021.

There is no statute of limitations on sexual assault in Nebraska.

Judge Ryan Carson accepted the pleas and ordered the state probation department to do a presentence investigation on Jones, including a substance abuse evaluation, sex offender evaluation and risk assessment. Carson will use those findings to make an appropriate sentence.

Sentencing will be in November.

At the time of sentencing, court records say deputy Buffalo County Attorney Mandi Amy and defense attorney Joseph Howard will jointly recommend a 20-year prison sentence on each charge and also recommend that the sentences be served at the same time. However, Carson isn't bound to the agreement between the attorneys and can sentence Jones how he sees appropriate.

Amy also agreed not pursue any additional charges regarding potential victims in either matter.

Jones had originally been charged with attempted second-degree murder, domestic third-degree assault, assault by strangulation or suffocation and first-degree false imprisonment, all felonies in the incident between Feb. 13, 2020, and Feb. 14, 2020.

In the second case, Jones was originally charged with first-degree sexual assault, domestic third-degree assault, assault by strangulation or suffocation and first-degree false imprisonment.

Court records detailing the crimes in both cases are sealed.