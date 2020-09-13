At UNK, 'students just have a heart for giving'

KEARNEY — Every spring, students at the University of Nebraska at Kearney fan out across the community for a day to clean out flower beds, hang screens, rake lawns and much more service.
“Campus participation for Community Service Day always exceeds expectations,” said Sharon Pelc, UNK’s director of Student Union and Student Engagement.
“Student government, overall student organizations, residence hall councils, athletic organizations — everyone on campus gets involved. For our students, the community and philanthropy are tremendous priorities. They become active participants in college and after,” she said.
Or, as Gilbert Hinga, dean of the Division of Student Affairs, said, “Students just have a heart for giving.”
Campus pride
The proof is in numbers, according to Hinga. “The rate of per-student giving at UNK is better than University of Nebraska-Lincoln and University of Nebraska at Omaha,” he said.
Last school year, UNK students, Greek organizations and many others raised a combined $50,000, even though COVID-19 shut down the campus for much of the spring semester. Those dollars went to local nonprofits like the S.A.F.E. Center, McKenna’s Ray of Hope and the Crossroads Center, as well as to the national causes of each fraternity and sorority.
“Community service is something I think we do very well as an institution. It’s a huge priority for students,” Pelc said.
“When I run comparative figures, UNK is always in the Top 10 of their academic peers in percentage of dollars raised by students and the hours spent on community service,” she added. “In terms of per-student, we beat other campuses in terms of dollars, departments, academics and student organizations who also do community service.”
Community service hours average 20,000 a year, she said. In 2018-19, those hours topped 22,000. This past year, it fell to 15,000 hours due to COVID-19, but dollars raised average between $70,000 and $100,000, she said.
“Not too many years ago, we had $120,000,” she said. “That’s the kind of students we have. We just have great students.”
Greek efforts
UNK’s six fraternities and six sororities are committed to raising funds for the community in creative ways.
For 15 years, UNK’s Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity’s Dr. Kent Estes Memorial Golf Tournament, held every April, draws approximately 120 golfers, including PKA alumni. All proceeds go to the Dr. Kent Estes Memorial Scholarship Fund, named for the late Kent Estes, a UNK psychology professor and the father of three Pi Kappa Alpha members.
This event has raised $70,000.
“The chapter has contributed such a significant portion of the endowment fund that one of the three scholarships it provides is given to an outstanding chapter member every year,” said Nate Grimm, chapter president.
Fraternity members either play or position themselves around the golf course to welcome players, talk to the public and connect with alumni.
“This gives us a chance to give back to the community, but it’s fun for us, too,” he added.
Alpha Xi Delta sorority’s major cause is Autism Speaks, celebrated both nationally and on the local level. Autism Speaks is a national cause that benefits better research, better diagnosis and finding the best resources they can give to families.
Taylor Mullen-Beck, philanthropy vice president for Alpha Xi Delta at UNK, said the big fundraiser for the past two years has been Xingo Bingo, a bingo tournament held in February. It benefits Autism Speaks.
Last year’s event raised $2,467 and included a popcorn bar, where students put exotic toppings over popcorn. The popcorn was donated by another student organization, Student Engagement Office.
“It was great to see another organization want to contribute,” Mullen-Beck said.
Another sorority benefit, Football FrenXI, a flag football game, also benefits Autism Speaks. In addition, to raise awareness of autism, Alpha Xi Delta asks all Greek organizations on campus to string blue lights in front of their houses in April for Light It Up Blue night.
Passionate for causes
Bailey Reigle, the vice president of external recruitment on the Panhellenic Council, said four sororities endorse four causes: Autism Speaks, Arthritis Foundation, Women’s Heart Month and Girls on the Run, a nonprofit that coaches girls to raise their self-esteem by excelling at sports.
All potential new members for Greek organizations hear from each chapter what philanthropy it endorses before pledging.
MacKenzie Krumland, Alpha Xi Delta member and editor-in-chief of The Antelope, the UNK student newspaper, said, “The girls are passionate about this cause. Some join a specific sorority because of this.”
Reigle added that no matter the cause, “You find people from every fraternity and sorority at every event, even if it’s not put on by their own chapter. They enjoy it.”
Service is fun
Kelsey Hassenstab, the assistant director of fraternity and sorority life at UNK, said each Greek chapter has requirements for philanthropy set by its national office, “but our numbers here exceed that by a lot. They might have to do 10 hours of community service, but as they do it, they work with their chapter ‘brothers and sisters” and they find it enjoyable.”
Each semester, every chapter has a philanthropic event, such as Alpha Phi’s Red Dress Poker Tournament, which raised $10,000 last year, she said.
“They do bowling tournaments, pancake feeds, 5K runs, golf tournaments, and they do it all so well. They put in those hours, all the members help, and they raise a lot of money to donate,” Hassenstab said.
Other events might include an auction of package date ideas, such as dinner at Applebee’s and a movie at Kearney Cinema 8.
“It’s a fun twist on an auction,” she said. “They love it. They realize that doing good for others while having fun and hanging out with friends is rewarding. It’s not just a boring event to raise money. They put energy, time and money into it and feel the reward of it.”
They do it so well that annual events like the Gamma Phi Beta sorority Pancake Feed go off with rarely a hiccup. “They have mastered how to do it well,” Hassenstab said. “The fraternities and sororities are a great group to work with, and they really value the service,” she added.
A priority
UNK students also have assisted with community events such as the Kearney Family YMCA’s annual Shamrock Shuffle, Habitat for Humanity and McKenna’s Ray of Hope, she said. They also help the elderly in the community and others who need assistance with small tasks.
“I just pass along the opportunities. Most of the time, I say, ‘Here’s the information; can you communicate with this gentleman?’ Otherwise, they handle it. They’re very self-sufficient,” Hassenstab said.
Or, as Pelc put it, “Philanthropy is a big, big priority for us. Doing it in college sets you up to do it for life and to become contributing member of a community, society and our country.”
