At UNK Health Careers Fair, high schoolers learn there are plenty of jobs available

Mach believes that exposure is “huge” for students.

“I think every experience we can give them is really important,” she said.

For employers, the Health Careers Fair was the perfect place to connect with their future talent pool.

“It’s great to kind of get our name out there,” said Barfknecht, who represented Kearney Regional Medical Center at the event.

The UNK senior from Hastings landed her internship after attending a campus career fair, so she understands how important these interactions can be.

“You just don’t know a lot of the options that are out there,” Barfknecht said.

Mandy Sand, who works in human resources at Lexington Regional Health Center, made the same point. The demand for health care workers extends well beyond doctors and nurses, she noted.

“You can be a physical therapist, but we also need physical therapy assistants. You can be a surgery nurse, but we also need scrub techs. There are so many levels within those departments that you just don’t know about or just aren’t talked about enough,” Sand said.

And, she added, all of these positions offer good starting wages and full benefits.