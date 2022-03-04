 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

At last Kearney Cinema 8 announces progress in storm recovery

  • 0
Cinema 8 sign

Cinema 8 opened in south Kearney in 2007, but it has been closed sine July 2020 when a wind and rain storm peeled away the roof and allowed rainwater to drench theater and air-handling equipment and seats. The eight-screen theater has weathered several setbacks: floods in 2019 floods, the COVID pandemic, the 2020 storm and now supply chain delays.

 Mike Konz, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — The owner of the shuttered Cinema 8 theater in south Kearney had good news to share with motion picture fans in Kearney on Thursday.

“We FINALLY got our remaining HVAC systems in. Supply chains are starting to flow in our favor,” tweeted owner Bobby Wilson.

He has been working with contractors and suppliers since July 9, 2020, when a wind and rain storm severely damaged his theater and sent audience members and crew scrambling for safety.

High winds peeled away the roof and then rainwater gushed into the theater. Wilson and his employees herded their movie audience to a safe spot in the inner part of the building and prevented any injuries, but they couldn’t prevent damage to the theater. Since that date, Wilson has repeatedly reassured his movie fans in Kearney that he’s been working with his contractor and equipment suppliers, but progress has been mostly stalled because of supply chain disruptions.

That situation eased a bit this week, allowing Wilson to share some encouraging news.

People are also reading…

Wilson said in February that just about everything sustained damage — seats, sound system, projection equipment — so it’s difficult to decide how to recover and whether it will be an opportunity to upgrade the theater’s equipment or other features, such as furniture.

Cinema 8 is affiliated with a theater in Paragould, Arkansas. The Kearney theater opened at 300 S. Third Ave. in 2007. Since then Cinema 8 has weathered several catastrophes, including the 2019 floods, the COVID pandemic, the 2020 storm and now the supply chain delays.

“I wish I had some solid answers about when the theater will be reopening. As soon as I have something solid to talk about I’ll call you,” he said in February.

The July 2020 storm left Kearney with just two theaters: Golden Ticket at Hilltop Mall and The World Theatre in downtown Kearney.

Cinema 8 wasn’t the only location in Kearney where the storm struck.

At various locations around Kearney the storm uprooted trees, knocked down powerlines and flooded low spots.

Wilson had a complicated challenge just to assess damages to his eight-screen theater.

Finally, on Thursday he was able to announce a glimmer of light has appeared at the end of the long tunnel.

“We are SO EXCITED!” Wilson tweeted. “We will now be working on new seating and high-tech equipment. We want to thank you all for your patience. Exciting things are coming soon.”

mike.konz@kearneyhub.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kearney's Faith Christian School eyes a Christian high school

Kearney's Faith Christian School eyes a Christian high school

In the next few weeks, every household in Kearney and within a 15-mile radius outside city boundaries will receive a survey inquiring about community interest in that idea, which has been explored by Faith Christian School’s board and an exploratory committee of parents, grandparents and retired teachers.

Watch Now: Related Video

More than a million refugees on the move from Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News