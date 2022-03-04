At last Kearney Cinema 8 announces progress in storm recovery

KEARNEY — The owner of the shuttered Cinema 8 theater in south Kearney had good news to share with motion picture fans in Kearney on Thursday.

“We FINALLY got our remaining HVAC systems in. Supply chains are starting to flow in our favor,” tweeted owner Bobby Wilson.

He has been working with contractors and suppliers since July 9, 2020, when a wind and rain storm severely damaged his theater and sent audience members and crew scrambling for safety.

High winds peeled away the roof and then rainwater gushed into the theater. Wilson and his employees herded their movie audience to a safe spot in the inner part of the building and prevented any injuries, but they couldn’t prevent damage to the theater. Since that date, Wilson has repeatedly reassured his movie fans in Kearney that he’s been working with his contractor and equipment suppliers, but progress has been mostly stalled because of supply chain disruptions.

That situation eased a bit this week, allowing Wilson to share some encouraging news.

Wilson said in February that just about everything sustained damage — seats, sound system, projection equipment — so it’s difficult to decide how to recover and whether it will be an opportunity to upgrade the theater’s equipment or other features, such as furniture.

Cinema 8 is affiliated with a theater in Paragould, Arkansas. The Kearney theater opened at 300 S. Third Ave. in 2007. Since then Cinema 8 has weathered several catastrophes, including the 2019 floods, the COVID pandemic, the 2020 storm and now the supply chain delays.

“I wish I had some solid answers about when the theater will be reopening. As soon as I have something solid to talk about I’ll call you,” he said in February.

The July 2020 storm left Kearney with just two theaters: Golden Ticket at Hilltop Mall and The World Theatre in downtown Kearney.

Cinema 8 wasn’t the only location in Kearney where the storm struck.

At various locations around Kearney the storm uprooted trees, knocked down powerlines and flooded low spots.

Wilson had a complicated challenge just to assess damages to his eight-screen theater.

Finally, on Thursday he was able to announce a glimmer of light has appeared at the end of the long tunnel.

“We are SO EXCITED!” Wilson tweeted. “We will now be working on new seating and high-tech equipment. We want to thank you all for your patience. Exciting things are coming soon.”