KEARNEY – Labor and housing shortages are hobbling Nebraska’s economy, but another critical factor isn’t getting the attention it ought to.

Childcare has become a crippling issue across Nebraska, according to women who spoke Friday in Kearney about their challenges finding quality care for their children.

“This isn’t just isolated to our community,” said Heidi Pieper, a farm wife from Farnam.

She described scrambling for three years to find caregivers. She said the shortage frequently prevented her from finding care for her children, and frequently has been unable to take in foster children.

Farnam, a community of 275 in southwest Nebraska, isn’t the only rural town with childcare issues. During Friday’s session, other speakers told about waiting months on a list for openings at daycares.

One woman said her caregiver used a lottery system. If there was a temporary opening, the lottery determined which children on the waiting list would be cared for.

Another said she complained about the crisis to a top state official who responded, “There’s no childcare shortage. The place for women is at home taking care of the kids.”

One woman in Friday’s crowd shouted, “We’ve got to be a burr under their skin. The governor and state senators need to be told about this problem.”

Without childcare, employers can’t fill jobs, educational institutions suffer, and people need to rely more on state agencies for assistance, according to information shared during Friday’s discussion.

According to presenters, 91% of Nebraska counties with licensed childcare providers do not have enough availability to meet demand. In fact, 12 Nebraska counties have no childcare at all.

While the shortage may be contributing to Nebraska’s labor problems, Holly Hatton-Bowers, an Extension educator from Lincoln, said children’s wellbeing is at stake.

“Ninety percent of brain development takes place in the child’s first five years,” Hatton-Bowers said. “Children need those trusting, healthy relationships to set them up for success later in life.”

She said parents and grandparents were caregivers in the past, but that tradition is giving way to the necessity for both parents to work. Unfortunately, grandparents can’t always be available to help.

Morgan Williams, a farm wife from Eustis, said when she became pregnant with her third child, the childcare expense would have been about two-thirds of her teaching salary.

It was a tipping point, and she decided to stay home with the children.

Williams said when other parents heard about her decision to stay home, there was an avalanche of phone calls asking her if she would care for other children.

Parents in Eustis finally pooled their efforts, and the community of 475 will open a childcare center in January.

Kyla Habrock said when she moved to Hastings from Lincoln several years ago, she wasn’t prepared for the struggle that awaited her. She said she made dozens of calls before finding childcare.

Habrock happily announced to the group on Friday that Hastings is building a childcare center. Another person said Columbus is building a center, as well, as is Gothenburg. After a generous outpouring of community support, Albion spent several million dollars to open a center. It offers quality care and boosts the local economy because more parents can hold jobs, if they desire.

Hatton-Bowers described other factors complicating Nebraska’s childcare shortage, including an insufficient number of caregivers. Hatton-Bowers said low pay is a major reason for the shortage and so is mental and physical stress.

Hatton-Bowers said some Nebraska regulations deter people from becoming caregivers. She said the weeks-long wait for a state license to be approved gets in the way. By the time an application is processed, the applicant can find other jobs, she said.

Friday’s session was organized by We Care for Kids with help from the Nebraska Extension Office.

Sarah Landell of Dannebrog, population 375, said she wants to focus on improved pay for caregivers. She encouraged others to lobby elected officials for change.

“Tell your senators what is important. They want to know from their constituents what’s going on,” Landell said. “Who are the people in your community who can elevate your voice?”