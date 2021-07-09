At Ease USA offers PTSD help for Kearney military members, veterans, more

KEARNEY — At Ease USA, an organization that provides services and treatments for active and retired military members affected by post-traumatic stress disorder, has expanded its network of preferred providers into Kearney.

AEUSA offers non-invasive treatment regardless of ability to pay, said Gail Williams, AEUSA board president. It also serves military family members.

Licensed therapists in the area include Monty Shultz and Meredith McDowell, who also sees patients in Ravenna and Loup City.

AEUSA’s Veterans Services therapists offer families/couples therapy, peer support groups, educational opportunities and cutting-edge technology to address PTSD, war zone stress reactions, trauma-related guilt, anger management and coping strategies for managing everyday life.

AEUSA is not affiliated with any branch of the government or the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Clients are not required to provide identification, and client records are not shared without a client’s written consent. Telehealth services also are available.

AEUSA also sponsors Buddy Checks, social gatherings of veterans aimed at reducing and eliminating veteran suicide, in several locations.

For more information, visit ateaseusa.org or call 531-247-4040.