At 70, in rookie season, Holdrege man loves clowning around

HOLDREGE — When he was growing up near Burwell, Alan Svoboda wanted to work on an oil rig and dig deep in a gold mine. He wanted to travel the world. He wanted to fly. “I wish I had 20 lifetimes,” he said.

Now, at age 70, he has found a new adventure — he’s a rodeo clown.

Fifty years after performing in rodeos, Svoboda paints his face, puts on a floppy black felt hat, a blue long-sleeved shirt and a massive pair of Wrangler jeans and heads out to entertain the crowd. His role has a serious side, too; as a barrel man, he keeps cowboys safe from bulls if necessary during the show.

This is his first season. He’s booked for six rodeos so far, including the Sumner Saddle Club’s 71st annual rodeo July 3-4. He did his first rodeo in Albion. He’s working in Fremont this weekend and he’ll be in Beaver City on Wednesday. He’s also booked in Overton and Stapleton and hopes to work at two more rodeos this summer.

He’s having the time of his life.

Svoboda grew quiet when asked why he loves rodeo. He struggled. He paused. Finally, groping, he said, “If I had the words to explain it to you, you wouldn’t understand.”

Learning to ride

One of 11 children, Svoboda grew up in a three-bedroom house “14 miles from anywhere. We were 14 miles from Burwell, 14 miles from Ord and 14 miles from Erickson,” he said. Then he grinned. “We’re all nuts. I have a dysfunctional family, but it’s the only family I have.”

He and his three brothers were naturals on horses, but his father wouldn’t let them compete in rodeo until they were 16.

Svoboda entered his first rodeo in bull riding when he was a junior in high school. He won the state high school bareback championship in 1969.

He competed in professional rodeo “as often as I had money to pay the entry fees,” performing in South Dakota, Kansas and Nebraska. He loved it, both the people and the horses. Especially good bucking horses.

“They are beautiful animals, kind of outlaws. And the bulls — well, the Professional Bull Riders bull of the year, I have a video of his wife and daughter giving him a shower, but you should see him buck.”

He added, “The bulls are the stars. We’re just the supporting cast. Even the cowboys are the supporting cast. There is some risk, but you take the same risk on I-80 every day. There are risks in anything, but the process of getting there is the fun. If you know the risks, you can somewhat control them if you know what you’re doing,” he said.

Becoming a clown

By the time he was 30, his rodeo days were winding down. “Rodeo is a young man’s sport. By the time you’re 30, you’re done,” he said. “Besides, I was only a moderate success. I was a 70-point cowboy in an 80-point arena.”

For the next 40 years, he had a plethora of jobs. He never filled out a resume. “Somebody needed some help and called me,” he said.

He spent a dozen years as a guide on Devil’s Tower National Monument in Wyoming. He learned to fly, sold real estate, ran a drag line, drove a truck, ranched and farmed and worked at sale barns. He also spent 25 years as a real estate appraiser, “but that involved a lot of sitting and writing late at night. I just got burned out,” he said.

Through it all, a glowing ember for rodeo still burned deep inside, and for rodeo clowns, too. “When I was riding, I would stop what I was doing to listen to a joke,” he said. He began watching clowns on the Cowboy Channel and thought maybe he could become one.

He called his nephew, a former bull rider, and inquired about this bold idea. He called Lyle Sanke, another star in national rodeo, who told him, “There’s a real need for it, but nobody wants to be an idiot.”

Idiot or not, Svoboda decided to give it a try.

For two days, he worked with a retired clown, Bennie Patrick Bob, age 50, and bantered with men in the chutes. “They told me I was funny,” he said. That’s when he knew he could be a rodeo clown.

Clowns are primarily self-taught. Svoboda remembers the “good, clean humor” of comics Red Skelton, Monty Python, Rowan & Martin’s “Laugh-In.”

“Before you make fun of anybody else, you have to be able to make fun of yourself. Only then can you have fun with your audience,” he said.

Svoboda, who now lives south of Holdrege, said rodeo clowns are just one kind of the 100,000 clowns in the U.S., including circus clowns and birthday clowns.

“Ninety-nine percent of them have another job,” he said. So does he. He works as a handyman.

”Back in the day, the clown just was the barrel man for the bullfighter,” he said. A cowboy could find safety behind the clown’s barrel if necessary. “There’s padding in his barrel now, but back then, barrels were just plywood. It’s part of the show. It just looks dangerous,” he said.

“People who don’t think animals are intelligent or have a personality have never been around animals,” he said. “In rodeo, we take care of the animals because they’re more valuable than the cowboys, but we don’t want to see anyone get hurt.”

He said “a few bulls” will try to hit, and more than once, he’s ducked behind his barrel for safety, but most do not. “There is some risk, but I’ve only seen one barrel man get hurt in the last 20 years. He didn’t duck fast enough,” Svoboda said. “I worry more about telling a good joke.”

His rookie season

Svoboda — the name means “freedom” in Czech — got his first job this spring at a rodeo in Albion. Five other rodeos are, or have been, on his calendar in what he calls this “rookie season,” adding,“I went from 18 months of thinking about being a rodeo clown to going to school and getting hired.”

During that time, he did a lot of “practicing,” or fixing gaffes like his repositioning his headphones that got out of place.

He’s proud to be continuing a family legacy. His brother Jim is a professional rodeo photographer, and his brother Dale was the first Nebraskan to win amateur bronc riding at Cheyenne Frontier Days. Both men are now in the Nebraska Cowboy Hall of Fame.

“It’s been more than a lot of fun,” Svoboda said. “I missed the rodeo and the people, the livestock, everything about it. This gets me back to my roots.”