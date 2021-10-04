At 59, Kearney woman says 'Nobody is too old' for healthier lifestyle, changes

But as she studied the chart and saw how much protein, carbs and more were involved, she realized she was undereating. She also realized she had been doing only half the recommended reps at the gym. “I couldn’t imagine the food I was going to eat,” she said.

She said she “still eats all the time,” but gone are the large bottles of Dr. Pepper and bulky bags of M&Ms.

“I never believed it would work. I’ve heard working out will get you nowhere if you don’t have proper nutrition, and that was true.”

The pilot program ended in August, but Pearce is still going to the gym at 4:30 a.m.

“I weigh the same as I did in high school, but I had four kids. Life has happened since then. Now my pants are falling off,” she said. “Am I too old? Nobody is too old. It was a dramatic change to start eating this way, but it was a great program.”

A few weeks ago, Pearse was part of a 78-mile relay team that ran between Omaha and Lincoln.

“I was able to run 13 miles in gravel and up hills and through all the little towns. It was so much fun. It took us 11 hours, and I only got through it because I was in good shape,” she said.