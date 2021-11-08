ASCEND Academy: Participants interned in different districts in Kearney, Grand Island, Hastings

KEARNEY — After working nine weeks with Tamisha Osgood, Kenwood Elementary Principal Jill Clevenger wasn’t ready to see her go.
The pair worked together for the first quarter of this school year as part of the Tri-City ASCEND Academy. The program is a collective commitment to principal leadership within Grand Island Public Schools, Hastings Public Schools and Kearney Public Schools.
The ASCEND Academy was a derivative of the Tri-City Alliance, which was formed five years ago between the Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney school systems. This alliance analyzes and spotlights district commonalities so that each can better serve its stakeholders.
The idea for the program grew out of the districts’ need to focus on systematic improvements to the preparation, hiring, support and management of school leaders. The superintendents for the three school districts aimed to give direct exposure to people they identified with the leadership traits and the qualities to be good leaders, said KPS Superintendent Kent Edwards.
The school districts believed the participants in the program would benefit by interning in a different district.
“The basics of it was to give them a firsthand, in-depth opportunity to go into another district to see leadership roles from multiple different leaders,” Edwards explained.
Participants in the program are Osgood of Hastings, Shannon Blaschko of Kearney and Jessica Schroeder of Grand Island.
Osgood is a physical education teacher at Lincoln Elementary School in Hastings. She has been at the school since she began her career in 2008, and she received her master’s degree in 2011. Being able to get hands-on experience as part of the ASCEND Academy has been invaluable.
“I’ve had some different experience through my district but none like this where having that support and that mentor to work with you or work with them through different situations. If I have questions, I have that person right there to consult with. This has been priceless,” she said.
Clevenger immediately recognized how quickly Osgood adapted to the role of principal and formed relationships with students, families and the staff at Kenwood
“I talk about how good she is at building those relationships and the importance of building those relationships. She puts herself out there and connects with the teachers. Sometimes when you are in this position you can feel lonely. If you put yourself out there and connect with the staff, then you don’t feel like you are all by yourself,” Clevenger explained.
Shannon Blaschko has been the school librarian for 16 years at Sunrise Middle School in Kearney, and she received her master’s degree about five years ago. She reached a point in her life where she was ready to take on the role of principal.
“I feel like there is a great need to be in this area. I feel like teachers need a very large amount of support in the school systems. The need for building relationships with students, having a little bit more authority to help students out, especially those students that are dealing with trauma, maybe behavior issues. Just needing that extra person to be in their life and make a difference,” she said about her desire to step into a leadership role.
Blaschko wanted to be part of the ASCEND Academy in order to work in different districts with different students and teachers. Her first nine weeks was spent in Grand Island with Shoemaker Elementary Principal Lee Wolfe.
“It’s been such a valuable experience because each district is different in demographics, size, curriculum. There is just a lot of differences. It’s such a wonderful opportunity to see all of that and to have access to that and learn from each of these districts,” she said.
The program is a way to have leaders waiting in the wings as other principals approach retirement.
“We had a number of retirements and we have been internal for the most part and used up a great deal of what was known to us,” Edwards said. “We just kind of took that repository, and it has been diminished greatly. We need to refill that. This was a way for us to refill that.”
The three ASCEND participants are now in their second school placement, and they will return to their home schools next semester. The program has piqued the interest of other teachers, and other school districts are considering launching similar programs. The Tri-Cities not only want to continue the program but to expand it, Edwards said.
“So far it’s hit all the targeted objectives. I feel like it’s going famously,” Edwards said.