ASCEND Academy: Participants interned in different districts in Kearney, Grand Island, Hastings

Participants in the program are Osgood of Hastings, Shannon Blaschko of Kearney and Jessica Schroeder of Grand Island.

Osgood is a physical education teacher at Lincoln Elementary School in Hastings. She has been at the school since she began her career in 2008, and she received her master’s degree in 2011. Being able to get hands-on experience as part of the ASCEND Academy has been invaluable.

“I’ve had some different experience through my district but none like this where having that support and that mentor to work with you or work with them through different situations. If I have questions, I have that person right there to consult with. This has been priceless,” she said.

Clevenger immediately recognized how quickly Osgood adapted to the role of principal and formed relationships with students, families and the staff at Kenwood

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I talk about how good she is at building those relationships and the importance of building those relationships. She puts herself out there and connects with the teachers. Sometimes when you are in this position you can feel lonely. If you put yourself out there and connect with the staff, then you don’t feel like you are all by yourself,” Clevenger explained.