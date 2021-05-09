As much drama goes on behind scenes as on stage in Kearney Community Theatre's ‘Noises Off’

Each of the three acts of “Noises Off” presents the first act of a farce, “Nothing On,” in several ways, including the second act that shows the first act from backstage.

“During Act 2, which is all backstage, the actors don’t have lines while they’re backstage,” Rozema said. “It’s all action and miming. The second act is all about choreography; its one giant dance number. We have to coordinate everyone and get them all in the right place at the right time. It’s a challenge to do to that.”

The comedy of the second act comes from the knowledge the audience receives in the first act.

“They’re doing the same things the audience saw, from the front side, in Act 1,” Rozema said. “The entire set flips around so the audience can see some of the action through the stage windows. Moving the set like that is quite a job in itself, especially on our stage. That was the biggest challenge as the tech director. The scene changes are going to be worth the price of admission.”

To add to Rozema’s challenges, he also plays the role of Lloyd Dallas, the fictional director of the faux show, “Nothing On.”