As much drama goes on behind scenes as on stage in Kearney Community Theatre's ‘Noises Off’

KEARNEY — Director David Rozema defines “Noises Off” as a farce within a farce with “lots of doors slamming shut and people going in and out.”
Of course the classic comedy, written by British playwright Michael Frayn, contains more depth than that simple direction, but Rozema said he enjoys the play because it lets audiences see actors as people — filled with errors and egos.
“All of the second act is seen from backstage,” he said. “You get a real ‘backstage’ look at what happens behind the scenes at a theater. Everybody knows that actors are people, too, but audiences don’t very often see what kind of people they are. In this show, you get to see all the different types of characters that like to do plays. And you see the interaction between them as they are performing.”
That includes all of the drama behind the stage instead of just the drama on the stage.
“I think this show is funny because every character has a unique personality,” Rozema said. “You see both how they all get along and how they don’t get along. And it gets pretty funny at times.”
The title, “Noises Off,” refers to sounds that come from an offstage location during a performance.
“For the actors in our play, it’s really fun because they get to play not only the character in the show but they also get to play the characters who are playing the characters in the farce,” Rozema said.
Kearney Community Theatre presents “Noises Off” opening on Thursday and continuing through May 23. Tickets are $16-$20.
One of the challenges of the show comes when the performers must switch between personalities.
“They have to think it through and decide which person they are, whether they are acting or the other part,” the director said. “So it’s a real challenge for actors to do this. That’s why it’s a favorite of theater people. They all know this play and all want to do it.”
As a director, Rozema sees another challenge inherent in presenting a farce.
“You need to help the actors figure out how to be funny without trying to be funny,” he said. “This is not a comedy sketch, this is a show where the people playing these parts have to take themselves seriously but the audience has to laugh at them. It’s a challenge to help actors figure out how to do that.”
The danger of comedy comes when actors try too hard to make it funny.
Frayn, the playwright, hatched the idea for the show in 1970 while watching another play he wrote, “The Two of Us,” with Lynn Redgrave, from behind the scenes. He expanded the idea of a play within a play, seen from offstage, and finished the script in 1982.
Since then he has revised the show several times to keep the references up to date.
Each of the three acts of “Noises Off” presents the first act of a farce, “Nothing On,” in several ways, including the second act that shows the first act from backstage.
“During Act 2, which is all backstage, the actors don’t have lines while they’re backstage,” Rozema said. “It’s all action and miming. The second act is all about choreography; its one giant dance number. We have to coordinate everyone and get them all in the right place at the right time. It’s a challenge to do to that.”
The comedy of the second act comes from the knowledge the audience receives in the first act.
“They’re doing the same things the audience saw, from the front side, in Act 1,” Rozema said. “The entire set flips around so the audience can see some of the action through the stage windows. Moving the set like that is quite a job in itself, especially on our stage. That was the biggest challenge as the tech director. The scene changes are going to be worth the price of admission.”
To add to Rozema’s challenges, he also plays the role of Lloyd Dallas, the fictional director of the faux show, “Nothing On.”
“I play the director, which makes me a double director,” he said. “It’s hard to do both jobs. In order to get some clues on what works while I’m on stage, I have to get some help from other people who are watching me. This is definitely a funny, funny show. If people want to laugh, that’s what they’ll get. The last act is just side-splitting.”
While the action helps propel the comedy, Rozema sees the show as character-driven.
“There’s a lot of physical humor but I think the focus is on the characters, who these people are and what they’re really like,” he said. “Everybody in the audience will recognize themselves in one of these characters.”