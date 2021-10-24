As more housing crops up, so does Minden’s population

MINDEN — The city of Minden has added 42 housing units in a new subdivision on the town’s west side, but that development is just the beginning.
Determined to build on the momentum from the Minden West Estates, the Minden City Council voted Oct. 12 to launch a second phase of Minden West Estates. Soon, new streets and utilities will crisscross vacant land near the water tower on Minden’s west side. With water, sewer, electricity and streets in place, the City Council believes homebuilders will get busy filling lots in Phase 2 of the development, just as they did in Phase 1.
The goal is to add 30 housing lots and a handful of commercial properties on the 20-acre, Phase 2 tract, City Administrator Matt Cederburg said. Building all of that infrastructure will cost about $3.7 million, but it’s considered an investment in Minden’s future.
“We are anticipating an additional population increase with Phase 2, and hopefully it will bring more businesses to town,” Cederburg said.
The homes built in Phase 1 has benefited Minden in a number of ways, according to one of Minden’s community leaders.
“It’s contributed a lot in our community. Our factories and industries have done really well. Our hospital is doing well. I consider these anchors that are attracting new people to our town,” said Arlen Osterbuhr of Minden Exchange Bank.
Osterbuhr chairs Minden’s Community Redevelopment Authority, a group that was formed to assist the City Council with community development. In Nebraska, CRAs can borrow money, issue bonds, purchase land and perform other functions to aid developments like Minden West Estates.
Cederburg said the new west-side housing and commercial development contributed to healthy population growth from 2010 to 2020 and broadened the local tax base.
Minden’s head count in 2010 was 2,923. The 2020 Census counted 3,118 residents, a growth of 195 people, or nearly 7%.
“From a pure dollar perspective, the Phase 1 residential piece has generated about $63,400 in municipal property taxes per year,” Cederburg said. He said the total Phase 1 property tax draw for all taxing entities — school, city, county, etc. — is $201,000. Additionally, residents and businesses in Phase 1 are consuming $137,000 annually in municipal services, including electricity, water, sewer and sanitation.
Cederburg said the Minden residents who moved to Minden West Estates moved out of homes that became fixer-uppers for first-time buyers. He said refurbishing existing homes helped ease part of Minden’s housing crunch, “but there’s still a great demand for housing.”
Tammy Heying moved to Minden from Broken Bow for a career change five years ago. She occupies one of the rent-subsidized units in Minden West Estates.
“The rents are absolutely affordable and the neighbors are just great. It’s small-town nice,” Heying said about the development.