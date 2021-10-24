As more housing crops up, so does Minden’s population

MINDEN — The city of Minden has added 42 housing units in a new subdivision on the town’s west side, but that development is just the beginning.

Determined to build on the momentum from the Minden West Estates, the Minden City Council voted Oct. 12 to launch a second phase of Minden West Estates. Soon, new streets and utilities will crisscross vacant land near the water tower on Minden’s west side. With water, sewer, electricity and streets in place, the City Council believes homebuilders will get busy filling lots in Phase 2 of the development, just as they did in Phase 1.

The goal is to add 30 housing lots and a handful of commercial properties on the 20-acre, Phase 2 tract, City Administrator Matt Cederburg said. Building all of that infrastructure will cost about $3.7 million, but it’s considered an investment in Minden’s future.

“We are anticipating an additional population increase with Phase 2, and hopefully it will bring more businesses to town,” Cederburg said.

The homes built in Phase 1 has benefited Minden in a number of ways, according to one of Minden’s community leaders.