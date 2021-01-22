As local COVID cases drop, Two Rivers' risk dial ticks downward

Many people are tested twice or more because their jobs demand it, or they are symptomatic and want to confirm the first test, said Aravind Menon, Two Rivers epidemiologist.

“Since the test is diagnostic only for that single moment of the test, it would make sense to repeatedly test people at high risk of infection,” he said. “People undergoing medical/surgical procedures, such as pregnant women and surgical inpatients, may be tested multiple times.”

The incubation period for COVID can last up to 10 days, meaning people may have COVID-19 but show no symptoms in its early stages. Tests may be negative on the third day but be positive on the sixth day.

Roughly 58 of the tests given were laboratory-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests. In the past four weeks, 65% of tests have been antigen, or “rapid,” tests, Two Rivers said. These are easier to administer and provide immediate results, but they are not as sensitive as PCR tests that are used for laboratory confirmation of COVID-19.

From Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, a total of 2,885 tests were conducted, with 182 of those, or 6.3%, producing positive results. During the four-week period of Dec. 22-Jan. 19, 12,857 people were tested, with 1,055 positives, or 8.2%.