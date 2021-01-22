As local COVID cases drop, Two Rivers' risk dial ticks downward

KEARNEY — COVID-19 cases across the Two Rivers Health District have dropped dramatically during the past week, and so have testing positivity rates.
For those reasons, the weekly COVID-19 risk dial was moved Thursday to a less-critical level inside the elevated range, the third highest of the dial’s four sections.
Reasons for the decline included:
- Positive tests results are dropping across all counties and age groups.
- Half of all ICU beds in the Two Rivers seven-county district are available now.
- COVID-19 admissions account for less than 15% of all occupied beds.
- While weekly testing numbers fluctuate, they average about 500 daily across the district, which includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties. Most tests are fast antigen tests, rather than the more reliable laboratory-confirmed PCR tests.
- Fewer than 20% of new cases are in people age 60 or older.
- Testing availability remains steady across the district.
88,000 tests since March 1
As of Jan. 20, 40,000 residents, or nearly half, of all people in the Two Rivers region had been tested for COVID-19. Of the 88,000 tests conducted since March 1, 9,800 were positive.
Many people are tested twice or more because their jobs demand it, or they are symptomatic and want to confirm the first test, said Aravind Menon, Two Rivers epidemiologist.
“Since the test is diagnostic only for that single moment of the test, it would make sense to repeatedly test people at high risk of infection,” he said. “People undergoing medical/surgical procedures, such as pregnant women and surgical inpatients, may be tested multiple times.”
The incubation period for COVID can last up to 10 days, meaning people may have COVID-19 but show no symptoms in its early stages. Tests may be negative on the third day but be positive on the sixth day.
Roughly 58 of the tests given were laboratory-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests. In the past four weeks, 65% of tests have been antigen, or “rapid,” tests, Two Rivers said. These are easier to administer and provide immediate results, but they are not as sensitive as PCR tests that are used for laboratory confirmation of COVID-19.
From Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, a total of 2,885 tests were conducted, with 182 of those, or 6.3%, producing positive results. During the four-week period of Dec. 22-Jan. 19, 12,857 people were tested, with 1,055 positives, or 8.2%.
Separate tests of residents and staff members in long-term care and senior residential facilities were even more encouraging. For the week of Jan. 13-19, 1,579 tests brought just six positive results, or 0.4%. For the four-week period Dec. 22-Jan. 19, just 60 positives resulted from 7,941 tests, or 0.8%.
No positive cases were found in long-term care facilities in Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan or Kearney counties. Just four cases were confirmed in Buffalo County facilities out of 367 people tested. In Phelps County, one case was confirmed from 428 tests administered.
“Overall risk continues to remain in the elevated zone, and Two Rivers continues to monitor new cases and potential outbreaks,” Menon said.
Vaccines critical
Nationwide, cases of COVID-19 finally are beginning to decline, especially in areas on both coasts that have been hit hard by the virus in past two months, but residents are advised to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing at all times, Menon said.
He also stressed that vaccines remain critical despite decreasing cases.
“We have consistently breached 4,000 deaths a day on an average in 2021. It took us 16 weeks to get from 200,000 to 300,000 deaths overall in the U.S.A. but it took us only four weeks to go from 300,000 to 400,000 deaths,” he said.
“It seems fairly likely that we may lose upwards of half a million people by mid-March.”
He added, “The vaccine is our best bet against contracting the disease. People should be more encouraged to take it in the face of recent statistics.”