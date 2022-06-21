As Kearney's popultation grows so does need for more water storage

KEARNEY — It’s been hot, dry and windy, so Kearney residents have been watering their lawns, but there’s no need to worry about wells running dry.

“We’re sitting pretty good right now, really good,” said Tony Jelinek, director of utilities for the city of Kearney.

He was referring to the aquifers, wells and storage systems that supply Kearney residents with the water that keeps their lawns green and their households operating.

On average, the 33,790 residents of Kearney consume about 6.3 million gallons of water per day.

Daily consumption increases to about 12 million gallons during the hot summer, Jelinek said, but during the winter, daily consumption drops to around 4 million gallons.

Jelinek said Kearney is in good shape because it has two well fields where it pumps water. The primary well field is in the Platte River east of Kearney and has six pumps.

The second well field was developed about 10 years ago. It is northwest of Kearney and has nine pumps.

Having the second well field provides Kearney with a backup for the wells in the river.

“It’s a great asset. The river supplies most of the water for Kearney and the northwest well field is sort of a standby,” Jelinek said.

The city is making an investment for the future of its water service.

Construction of a large new water tower is underway in northeast Kearney at 48th Street and Avenue N. The new 2-million gallon tower will join the city’s two other large towers. One is 2-million gallons and the other is 1.5 million gallons.

The current configuration employs the two large towers and the small water tower at the Cabela’s property east of Kearney. The city has leased the Cabela’s tower, but that will change when the new 2-million gallon tower goes online and the city no longer employs the Cabela’s tower.

“This 2-million tower will last us many years,” Jelinek said about the increase in capacity of adding a third large tower.

In the same way contractors use the cost per square foot to compare the cost of new homes. Jelinek explained how the cost of the new water tower can be compared using a per-gallon measure.

The new water tower costs $4,973,000. That figure, divided by the 2-million-gallon capacity, equals about $2.5 per gallon.

By comparison, the water tower, which stands close to the Target store in north Kearney, was built in the 1990s for a cost of $1 per gallon.

Inflation is one of the factors that influences the cost of infrastructure. So does the growth in Kearney’s population.

The census in 2010 counted 30,787 people, compared to 33,790 in 2020. That’s a growth rate of about 10%.

“With the size of the city and how much we’re growing, that’s the reason we’re building our third tower,” Jelinek said.