As he approaches his centennial mark, U.S. Navy veteran cherishes family, farm life and country

Among his most terrifying memories was a violent storm in the North China Sea.

“How long did the storm last? To me, forever,” he said. Officers in charge, including Nyquist, took turns in charge of the deck or in the tower. Because Japanese were in the area, they were ordered to keep the radio silent, so as the storm bore down, the crew could not radio for help.

“They knew the Japanese could locate us if we had radios on,” Nyquist said. Besides, the ship’s communication system was “very antiquated and unreliable.”

The storm was so severe Nyquist feared the ship would capsize and he “would end up buried in the North China Sea.” The captain ordered everyone to stay at his station until the captain released them, so Nyquist remained at that post for 20 hours.

“One of my cohorts asked me, ‘Were you sick?’ Everybody was sick, even the old salts, the old enlisted men who’d been in the Navy for quite a number of years. It was violent. How we survived I’ll never know,” he said.

While the ship was at San Francisco in July 1946, the war ended, “so we decommissioned that ship right there in the harbor,” he said. He had risen to the rank of lieutenant junior grade.

Dust storms