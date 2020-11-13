As COVID-19 cases rise in Kearney, KPS moves risk dial to 'elevated,' adds three days of teacher training

KEARNEY — A spike of COVID-19 cases in the community had caused Kearney Public Schools to move its risk dial into the orange, “elevated” risk category.
The district announced the change this morning in a press release, stating that the change is a precautionary measure. The district risk dial is now at a “low-level” of the orange category, and the change does not move the district into remote learning.
“While our schools have not experienced an increase in the number of students testing positive for COVID-19, nor have we witnessed spread of the virus in an identifiable way in our schools, the spread of the virus in our community has raised our level of concern,” said Superintendent Kent Edwards.
According to Edwards, moving to a low-level orange will increase awareness of disease prevention protocols and modify a few practices in the schools going forward.
Some of these changes may include assigned seating at lunch and/or staggered releases from classes or school. Kearney Community Learning Center, the district’s after-school program, will continue to run as normal.
These changes follow the district’s COVID-19 blueprint, which can be found on the KPS website, kearneypublicschools.org.
Though a move to remote learning has not gone into effect at this time, a short-term closure may be enacted if there is a spike in a particular school’s population. The closure would help to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and serve as a time for extra cleaning and sanitization.
“Ultimately, the decision to move to an all-remote learning format will likely only occur following a mandate from Two Rivers Public Health Department or the governor. We want the students to continue in a regular school environment that is healthy as well as beneficial for their education,” Edwards said.
According to the press release, the local health department and its director Jeremy Eschliman support KPS’s decision to continue in-person learning.
Along with increased protection measures, the district is adding teacher training and workdays to help teachers deal with the challenges of teaching during the pandemic.
As a result, there will be no school, or KCLC, for students on Dec. 11, 21 and 22 at all KPS schools.
Support Local Journalism
According to Edwards, a “great amount of planning” is needed to conduct remote learning, and these days will help teachers with that challenge.
“This extended work time will allow teachers to be prepared for our many learning environments when we return for the second semester in January. Teachers will be planning, learning and preparing to make our students’ education better and more meaningful, ” the superintendent said.
While no schools currently are set to move to remote learning, or have done so this year, teachers have needed to manage both in-person and remote learning at times when students have been forced to quarantine or isolate.
When a student is potentially exposed to COVID-19, they must take a break from attending classes in-person, but they still continue education remotely. This means teachers must manage instruction for both their in-person classes and these students learning at home.
At the elementary level, three teachers currently serve full-time remote learning students. These students have a medical exemption allowing them to enroll in the remote learning program.
At the middle and high school levels, if a student is enrolled in the remote learning program, teachers instruct both the remote students and in-person students.
The district is encouraging parents to wear masks and social distance in all public situations. KPS says parents should be prepared with child care options should they or their children be exposed to COVID-19 or have to be quarantined and participate in remote learning.
KPS also is enacting a few changes to its extracurricular activity policies following Gov. Pete Ricketts’ changes to the directed health measures, which took effect Wednesday. One of these changes was limiting capacity at indoor events to 25%.
The 25% capacity at athletic and activity events includes spectators, officials, coaches and others needed to run the events. As a result, the district is initiating the following changes:
- At Kearney High School, seating for athletics is limited to four immediate family members only, reduced from six. No other attendees will be allowed. Masks and social distancing will be required. Specific seating and traffic flow directions will be provided by administrators and game management personnel.
- For wrestling, the Horizon and Sunrise Middle School gymnasiums only have the capacity to support the participants and two parents for both Horizon and Sunrise wrestlers. Visiting teams will not be able to have any spectators and no other attendees will be allowed. Most events will be livestreamed and additional information will be provided upon request. Masks will be required and social distancing observed.
@TiffanyStoiber
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.