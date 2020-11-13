As COVID-19 cases rise in Kearney, KPS moves risk dial to 'elevated,' adds three days of teacher training

“Ultimately, the decision to move to an all-remote learning format will likely only occur following a mandate from Two Rivers Public Health Department or the governor. We want the students to continue in a regular school environment that is healthy as well as beneficial for their education,” Edwards said.

According to the press release, the local health department and its director Jeremy Eschliman support KPS’s decision to continue in-person learning.

Along with increased protection measures, the district is adding teacher training and workdays to help teachers deal with the challenges of teaching during the pandemic.

As a result, there will be no school, or KCLC, for students on Dec. 11, 21 and 22 at all KPS schools.

According to Edwards, a “great amount of planning” is needed to conduct remote learning, and these days will help teachers with that challenge.

“This extended work time will allow teachers to be prepared for our many learning environments when we return for the second semester in January. Teachers will be planning, learning and preparing to make our students’ education better and more meaningful, ” the superintendent said.